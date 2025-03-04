Rugby: Bihar to host Asia U20 C'ships in August

Bihar will host the 2025 Asia U20 Rugby Championships in Rajgir, Rugby India announced on Monday.

The continental competition will be held from 9 August to 10 August, 2025.

Bihar has signed a strategic partnership with the national federation for the same.

"The Govt of Bihar and Rugby India have signed a strategic partnership to host the Asia Rugby U20 Championships in Rajgir, Bihar on Aug 9-10, 2025," Rugby India announced on X, formerly Twitter.

"A big thank you to Bihar State Sports Authority for their continued trust and support in growing the game," the federation added.

The Bihar women's team had won a silver medal in rugby in the recently concluded National Games.

This will be the first time that the state hosts the Asia Rugby U20 Championships.

Bihar has grown into a preferred sporting destination in recent years, with Rajgir having hosted the Hockey Women's Champions Trophy last year.

The state is also slated to host the Sepak Takraw World Cup later this month from March 20 to March 25, 2025 in Patna.