ISL: How do ATK Mohun Bagan plan to use Hugo Boumous?

The biggest transfer story in Indian football was confirmed by The Bridge as ATK Mohun Bagan signed Morrocan-French midfielder Hugo Bumous from Mumbai City on a five-year deal. The Mariners reached an agreement with the Islanders to sign the 25-year-old star for a record-breaking transfer fee (undisclosed) after weeks of negotiations.

Hugo Boumous has won four trophies in India, the ISL Shield and the Super Cup with FC Goa, and the historic double (the ISL trophy and ISL Shield) in the same season with Mumbai City last season. He would be a valuable addition to any team in the ISL. ATK Mohun Bagan has already made some notable additions to the squad in Amrinder Singh, Liston Colaco, Ashutosh Mehta, and Joni Kauko, who represented Finland in the ongoing Euros.

Boumous is a player that can play anywhere in attack but loves to play behind the striker as a number ten or an attacking midfielder. His ability to make defense splitting passes, dribbling skills, and the quality to find the right pass at the right time almost every time makes him one of the most special players in the ISL. And, how can one forget the goals he scores? he is the goal-scoring midfielder you want in your team. His numbers over the last two years do not lie.

For ATKMB, will he play behind Krishna or in a midfield of three? Here is what we think of how ATK-MB plans to use Hugo Bumous. Antonio Habas is a coach known for switching his formations and his style of play to accommodate his best players. He can play a 4-3-3, or even a 4-2-3-1, or the formation he used last season a 3-5-2.

1. ATTACKING MIDFIELDER / BEHIND THE STRIKER

The number ten position is Hugo Boumous's favorite position on the field, and I think every Indian football fan wants to see how he links up with Roy Krishna in the attack. An offensive 4-2-3-1 with Hugo behind Roy would be an ideal scenario. Amrinder Singh at goal, with a defense of Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Subashish Bose, guarded by Lenny Rodriques and Joni Kauko. Hugo as the number 10, with Liston and Manvir on the flanks and Roy Krishna upfront.

2.PART OF A MIDFIELD / LCM in a 4-3-3

If Habas opts out for a 4-3-3, he can line up with an attack of Roy Krishna, Manvir, and Liston. The midfield three can be Hugo Boumous on the left, Joni Kauko on the right, and Lenny Rodrigues playing as the defensive midfielder.





3.UP-FRONT WITH ROY KRISHNA IN A 3-5-2

Last season Habas used this as his primary formation, and the team reached the finals. David William would be the ideal strike partner to Roy Krishna, but now the situations have changed. Hugo can potentially form the best striking partnership in ISL history with Roy Krishna.

Jhingan, Tiri, and Subhashish as the central defenders to Amrinder Singh in goal, Manvir/ Soosairaj as wing-backs on the left, and Ashutosh Mehta as the right wing-back. Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, and Liston in midfield, and Hugo Bumous, and star striker Roy Krishn will lead the attack.





Even though the future of Roy Krishna is undecided, many Indian Super League clubs, including Mumbai City FC, want him for the upcoming season. But if Roy Krishna decides to stay with the Mariners, he could probably lead the attacks for one of the best ISL line-ups ever.



Hugo, who was the player of the tournament in the 19-20 season, is one of the best technical players in the league. He can fit into the style of play for any team, be it possession-based or a counter-attacking team. It would be great to see how ATKMB and Habas would plan to use him so that they can go all the way and win the league.



Let us know in the comments, how do you feel will ATKMB line up with Hugo Boumous?