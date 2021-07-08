ISL: Stunning transfer in Indian football, Hugo Boumous completes move to ATK Mohun Bagan

Star midfielder Hugo Boumous has completed his move to ATK Mohun Bagan FC from reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC, the club confirmed on Thursday. The 25-year-old has penned a 5-year deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2026.



ATK Mohun Bagan reached an agreement with the Mumbai-based ISL club to sign the French-Moroccan star for an undisclosed transfer fee after weeks of negotiations, it has been learnt.



Boumous, who was the Hero of the League in the 19-20 ISL season, is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league. His sublime dribbling, footwork, impeccable passing range (think of those unimaginable through balls cutting through the opposition defence), and technical abilities make him a prized possession for any ISL side.



His penchant for scoring goals and finding assists is also something that ISL teams crave for. Boumous came to ISL in the 2017-18 winter transfer window when FC Goa signed him from Moroccan Botola club Moghreb Tétouan. In his first season, he scored 2 goals and assisted twice in 8 ISL appearances. In his second season, he managed 3 goals and 5 assists in 19 appearances. However, his best was yet to come.



In his third season, the 2019-20 season, he absolutely lit up the ISL and almost single-handedly led FC Goa's attack, scoring 11 goals while notching up 10 assists in just 15 league appearances. Last season, as well, he was in prolific form for Mumbai, scoring 3 goals while assisting 7 times to orchestrate the top of the table finish as well as the ISL title win.