ISL: Where will Roy Krishna play next season?

According to the sources at The Bridge, the ace striker Roy Krishna is wanted by the four clubs, two from the A-League and two Indian Super League clubs Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. There were rumors earlier this year that the Mariners had offered Roy Krishna a mega-contract, but now the situation looks different.

Roy Krishna was an integral part of the ATK squad and led them to the ISL trophy in 2020. After that season, when ATK merged with Indian football giants Mohun Bagan and became ATK Mohun Bagan, Roy reprived his role as the club's talisman. In the first season with the merged entity, Roy scored 14 goals (same as golden boot winner Igor Angulo) and led the team to the ISL final in Goa.

After two seasons in India, it looks like Roy Krishna might be on the verge of changing clubs. The Fiji striker is a wanted man on the transfer list of champions Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. The current offer to Roy was an increase from the previous contract, but it looks like it's not meeting the player's expectations.

The last season player of the year, Roy Krishna, will soon be in a position to make a huge decision in terms of his future. Mumbai City will be playing in the AFC Champions League next season in the race to sign him and strengthen their attack. Even Juan Fernando's FC Goa are in the same race, with two other A-League clubs.W

The ATKMB management understands that if they cannot convince Roy Krishna to stay at the club, they will be aiming to sign a forward who can decide games of his own just like Roy. Many big names are being linked with the Kolkata-based club since the transfer window has opened, and the management will be hoping to close the matter before their AFC Cup campaign begins,