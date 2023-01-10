East Bengal can't sign Jake Jervis without clearing Omid Singh dues: Reports

Kolkata-based side East Bengal seemed to be on the brink of signing the services of English forward Jake Jervis in the January transfer window. However, the club have encountered another stone in their path which will needed to be cleared first.

In the beginning, it was visa-related issues, which were later solved. Now, Iranian footballer Omid Singh's non-payment of dues has come up as a thorn in East Bengal's quest to make their first signing in this ongoing window.

According to various reports emerging on social media, the Red and Gold Brigade have parted ways with Brazilian forward Eliandro, and are finding a way to complete their Jervis signing. For context, back in 2020, Singh was on the verge to sign for the then-I-League club East Bengal. However, the deal didn't go forward, but the club have since then failed to complete the payments mentioned in the contract.

East Bengal have mutually terminated the contract with Eliandro and are waiting to get a clearance from FIFA to register Jake Jervis. The club is expected to find a way to clear the pending dues of Omid Singh and overturn the transfer ban.#IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) January 9, 2023

Due to this, the club has been under a transfer ban by FIFA. Only an NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the Iranian player will enable the Indian Super League club to resume their work in the transfer window.

Apparently, East Bengal cannot register Jake Jervis in the AIFF CRS since the club is yet to sort out the Omid Singh issue over pending payments. Only a No-Objection Certificate from the Iranian can allow East Bengal to register new signings



via News Time Bangla. — Sayak Dipta Dey (@sayakdd28) January 9, 2023

Currently, East Bengal are languishing in ninth place with 12 points from 12 games, their most recent result being a 1-3 defeat to Odisha FC.

