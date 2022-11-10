Iranian footballer Omid Singh wants to represent India

Being a person of Indian origin (PIO), footballer Omid Singh wants to cash in on his eligibility for an Indian passport and represent the subcontinent, and in the process, ready to give up his Iranian citizenship, as per the Times of India exclusive.

However, the opportunity to represent India did present itself to Singh before. In 2019, India national team head coach Igor Stimac had approached the player and tried to pursuade him to join the Blues. At that time, Omid, son of a Punjabi father and Iranian mother, had his reservations around applying for the Indian passport. These doubts have been relinquished since.

"My hear is with India, with the Indian people and I would love to be in India and represent the country," the player told TOI via an interpreter. Omid will need around a year to get his passport and had his 2020 move to Kolkata giants East Bengal materialised, Stimac would surely have him as one of the options.

"It's unfortunate that they did not honour the contract. By the time there was clarity, the transfer window closed, and I could not join a new team," Singh said on his missed opportunity pertaining to the Red and Gold Brigade.

According to the footballer, there exists a strong mafia pulling the strings in the Iran national team which selects their favourites and makes it difficult for half-Iranians like Singh to make the team.

The 30-year-old is a free agent currently and hasn't signed any contract with a club. In his eyes, this is a sign of protest against the current situation and environment in his country. He reitirates that it would be in everyone's best interest that he moves countries and play football at the earliest.

The player's representative Baljit Rihal is the one who has contacted the AIFF with his client's wish. "I have been an advocate for the inclusion of PIOs for many years as I believe including players from top-level leagues will make an instant impact. I would urge the AIFF to support him in his quest as I believe his inclusion would be to the betterment of the national team," Rihal told TOI.