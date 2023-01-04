Jake Jervis in advanced talks with East Bengal; deal subject to visa clearance

East Bengal FC is in advanced talks with Jake Jervis. A source close to the development confirmed that the club has sent contract papers to Jervis.

However, the deal isn't completed yet due to visa problems. The problems may be sorted out soon. The East Bengal management has already kept their backup option ready - another forward from the same country.

Jake Jervis started his football career at Birmingham City FC. After that, he went on to play for Hereford United, Preston, Carlisle, and many other top clubs in England. In 2013, he made a move to Turkey where he signed for Elazigspor.

He has played 386 matches in his entire career scoring 86 goals. He has won tournaments like League Trophy, League 1, and League 2 during his entire career.

East Bengal will most likely rope in him as a central striker in place of Eliandro.

He has played 96 matches as a central striker scoring 30 goals. Last season he was with Finnish top-tier club SJK Seinajoki where he played the majority of his matches as a center forward. He scored 21 goals in 67 matches.

Jake Jervis's 191 cm height will provide a great advantage to East Bengal in winning aerial duels. Also, his physicality will be of great use to the East Bengal team. But, he has very poor finishing which can cause problems for the team up front.

East Bengal FC is currently having a very average season. They are currently at the 8th position of the league table. Next, they will take on Odisha FC on 7th January in Bhubaneswar.