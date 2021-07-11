ISL: Bengaluru FC keen to sign Odisha FC striker Diego Mauricio

According to our sources, Bengaluru FC is interested in signing Odisha FC forward Diego Mauricio to their squad ahead of their AFC Cup and Indian Super League campaign. The 30-year-old Brazillian forward impressed everyone with his performances in his debut season in the Indian Super League, as he scored 12 goals in 20 appearances for the team.

Odisha FC had a season to forget, as they finished bottom of the table in the league, with only two victories in the entire campaign. They finished the season with only 12 points, the least points scored by them in an ISL season. One of the major shining lights for them was the presence of Brazillian center forward Diego Mauricio, he always came up with the goals for the team, and was in contention for the golden boot (trophy given to the highest goal scorer in a season) but was just two goals short of eventual winner Igor Angulo. Apart from the twelve goals he scored, he also had two assists to his name.

Bengaluru FC also had a disappointing season as per their standards, they also finished seventh in the league and failed to qualify in ISL playoffs for the first time since they joined the ISL in 2017. The team evidently lacked a center forward who could score crucial goals for them, both Deshorn Brown and Kristian Opseth failed to meet expectations. Opseth ended the season without even scoring a single goal, while Brown was loaned to Northeast United mid-way through the season but ended up having a successful stint with the Highlanders.



The club is looking to add a striker in their attacking ranks, who can link up with Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva, and contribute going forward. Diego Mauricio can be a great addition to their squad and can probably be the striker that scores ten goals a season for them. Diego started his playing career in Brazil with Flamengo and then played in Russia, Thailand, and finally moving to Odisha FC in India.

Odisha FC has also offered him a bigger deal to extend his contract at the club. The decision on his future will be made by the player soon.

When it comes to transfers it is seen that Bengaluru FC rarely sign foreign players who have played in the Indian Super League before, with Raphael Agusto being an exception.

Diego has a physical presence that is similar to former Chelsea FC player Didier Drogba, and hence got the nickname 'Drogbinha', which means the Little Drogba, when he started playing for Flamengo in Brazil.

BFC still has two slots remaining for foreigners in their squad, and it looks like Diego Mauricio will be filling up one of them.