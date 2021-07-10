ISL: Former ATK FC star Victor Mongil close to signing for Odisha FC

After enduring an extremely disappointing season, having finished bottom of the league table in the Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC have been making bold moves in the transfer market in a bid to compete with the top teams in the league.



The 28-year-old central back was last seen playing for Dinamo Tbilisi, one of the most consistent clubs in Georgia for the last three seasons. In this team, he has won the league twice since arriving in Georgia in January 2019.

In their latest endeavour, the Bhubaneshwar-based ISL club have seemed to pull off quite a smart acquisition. Indeed, The Bridge can confirm that Odisha are close to signing experienced Spanish defender Victor Mongil, who has previously featured in the ISL in ATK FC colours.

Odisha FC are set to sign Atletico Madrid academy product Victor Mongil, who was quite solid for ATK FC in the second part of their title-winning campaign in 2020. Seems like a very good signing... Meanwhile, will Cole Alexander stay? #IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers

In between this, Mongil was heavily linked with a move to Kerala Blasters FC after ATK merged with Mohun Bagan to form ATK Mohun Bagan and decided to reshuffle their defence line. The former U-19 Spain international displayed solid performances for Antonio Lopes Habas' champion side after signing in the winter transfer window in 2020 and was eyed by many clubs, Kerala included. But he decided to cut short his spell in the ISL, and return to Georgia.

Through this summer transfer window, however, Odisha have been keeping close tabs on Mongil. An Atletico Madrid academy, the defender is known for his fantastic physicality and personality and appeared to be an ideal fit in Odisha FC's rebuild.

Among last season's foreigners, Cole Alexander had signed a two-year contract, so he is committed until 2022. But, as per reports, former coach Stuart Baxter wants to sign him at Kaiser Chiefs so his future is also uncertain.

The club has also signed a few domestic players like Sahil Panwar, Isaac Vanmalsawma and defender Lalruatharra as well as young forward Nikhil Raj from Kickstart FC.

It will be interesting to see how Odisha shape up before the start of the season, whether or not they are able to put together a team capable of challenging the likes of ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Mumbai City and others.