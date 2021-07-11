Indian Super League is all set to feature on FIFA 22

As reported by Khelnow, the Indian Super League is all set to be a part of the FIFA 22 on their console and PC versions.

EA Sports FIFA football video game is one of the most played games on consoles, computers, and mobile phones. The game was started in 1993 and has grown in leaps and bounds over the years, and now has become a global phenomenon. The makers of the game recently unveiled French and Paris Sain-German star Kylian Mbaape as the cover of this year's edition.



The Indian Super League was already a part of FIFA Mobile, the smartphone version of the game, but now is set to feature as a separate league on the console and computer versions. According to sources the organizers of the league Football Sports Development Limited now are close to signing the paperwork on the deal. It will be a great moment for the Indian football fans to see their own league be a part of the most played game on the planet.

The Indian national football team has been a part of the game since 2013, under the international sections but none of the Indian football leagues have featured on the game. The Indian Super League clubs have been told to finalize the jersey designs soon for it to be implemented in the game.

The league's inclusion on FIFA can be a gamechanger for the league as well as the growth of the game in India. It could spike the sales of the game in India, and also add to the massively growing E-Sport culture in India. The clubs can also start their own E-Sports teams, and it would be a great sight to see all the fans created FIFA tournaments will feature Indian players and clubs.

FIFA is an emotion for majority of the sports fans in India, and the will surely be excited to see their team and their players on the game. Who do you think should feature on the cover of the Indian edition of FIFA 22? And will you buy FIFA 22 just to with your favorite Indian Super Legue team? Let us know in the comments below.