IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH Player of the Day – The 'Big Show' redeems himself in the IPL

When Glenn Maxwell arrived at the crease, Royal Challengers Bangalore were in a spot of bother. They had lost opener Devdutt Padikkal and Shahbaz Ahmed inside the first 7 overs. The track at Chennai appeared to be tricky and even the great Virat Kohli seemed to be struggling, trying desperately to avoid a mishap.



Maxi was greeted to the crease with four wonderful deliveries from Shahbaz Nadeem which fetched him no runs at all. SRH captain David Warner was quick to act and brought on his trusted spinner Rashid Khan to inflict more damage in an interesting match-up with The Big Show. Maxwell got off the mark with a boundary against Rashid. He then took on Shahbaz Nadeem in the 11th over and was relentless in his hitting. The first ball of the over was sent to the stands, the second one was rifled through the covers for a boundary and the third one was pulled again for a six. Glenn Maxwell had come alive and was kicking. Jason Holder complicated things for RCB by dismissing their skipper Kohli in the 13th over. Things went from bad to worse when Rashid Khan defeated AB De Villiers in the very next over and RCB barely got going with the flow of runs.

It's a very nice start, new franchise for me and they have given me a specific role. - Glenn Maxwell — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 14, 2021

Receiving little to no support from the likes of Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, and Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Maxwell had a job to do – take the game deep. And he did exactly that with a superb demeanour.

Glenn Maxwell scored his first IPL half-century since IPL 2016 Managing to see through the storms until the 18th over, Glenn Maxwell brought out the big guns once again and found gaps in the field with ease. In the process, he got to his fifty, his seventh in the IPL and the first once since 2016 – unbelievable for a player of his quality, his stature, and his price.

Glenn Maxwell gets to his 7th IPL fifty, it's his first IPL fifty in 5 years and after 40 long innings. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2021