IPL 2021: KKR vs MI: Reactions to KKRs debacle

Andre Russell had just picked up 5/15 from a mere two-over spell.

And in the 152 run-chase, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill had put on an opening stand worth 72 runs. KKR was well and truly on course to subject Mumbai to their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2021.

Rahul Chahar, however, had other ideas.

His 4/27 trigged panic in the KKR dugout.

Batsmen came and went but the scoreboard failed to tick.

In the end, Rohit Sharma was all smiles and Eoin Morgan on the other hand was left wondering how his side managed to find loss from the jaw of victory.

Mumbai's tenacity and captaincy drew praise

How did that just happen? Needed 31 off 30 balls. Lost by 10 runs with three wickets still in the hut. In between, #MI dropped Russell twice. Incredible Premier League has given us yet another freakish result. #KKRvMI #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 13, 2021





There is a reason @mipaltan is a champion team. To hold their nerve in a finish like that is special. I thought we saw the best of two fantastic captains today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2021





KKR needed 30 runs more with 26 balls remaining and we saw @ImRo45 bringing in a slip and a silly point to counter attack. Talk of being agressive? Leave aside the result, it's the intent. That's what has taken the #MI to 5 IPL titles and a win today. Outstanding 👏 #KKRvMI — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 13, 2021





Well they haven't won 5 titles if they don't believe they can win from anywhere. Chahar - take a bow, Bumrah outstanding and Boult adding the finishing touches. #MI are away in this edition of #IPL2021 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 13, 2021

What champion sides are made of showed by @mipaltan again.brilliant come back in the game. Top win — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 13, 2021

Mumbai to Kolkata in the last 5 overs.

Coming back from the dead. #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/3SQsSO9vMO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2021













Is there a better IPL captain than #RohithSharma under pressure and I am not talking about 5 trophies. Incredibly #MumbaiIndians Unbelievable game #KKRvsMI #MIvsKKR — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 13, 2021





Brilliant captaincy from Rohit. Sensed Andre Russell wouldn't take a chance early on & attacked him with men around. Created a chance. Saved Bumrah for Russell. Chahar bowled brilliantly. Fantastic comeback. MI have won 22 out of 28 IPL games v KKR #KKRvsMI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 13, 2021

The frustrated KKR clan

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021





KKR really? — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 13, 2021







