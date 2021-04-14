Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: KKR vs MI: Reactions to KKRs debacle
While Mumbai found a way to win, Kolkata capitulated.
Andre Russell had just picked up 5/15 from a mere two-over spell.
And in the 152 run-chase, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill had put on an opening stand worth 72 runs. KKR was well and truly on course to subject Mumbai to their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2021.
Rahul Chahar, however, had other ideas.
His 4/27 trigged panic in the KKR dugout.
Batsmen came and went but the scoreboard failed to tick.
In the end, Rohit Sharma was all smiles and Eoin Morgan on the other hand was left wondering how his side managed to find loss from the jaw of victory.
Mumbai's tenacity and captaincy drew praise
The frustrated KKR clan
Next Story