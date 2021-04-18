IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Picks

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 10th game of IPL 2021.



RCB couldn't have begun their IPL 2021 campaign more strongly. They registered back-to-back wins against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad and are the only unbeaten side in this year's competition so far. In their most recent game against SRH, RCB bounced back brilliantly with the ball to deny Warner and his men a chance to win the game. KKR, meanwhile, will be regretting their missed chances against defending champions Mumbai Indians. They were favourites to win the game but a collapse in the death overs coupled with some terrific bowling from Bumrah, Boult, Pandya and Chahar, prevented them from winning. Here is our Dream 11 fantasy line-up for the RCB vs KKR game.

RCB vs KKR: Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Picks

Wicket-Keeper AB De Villiers (10 Credits) AB De Villiers continues to weave his charm even at the twilight stage of his career. Don't forget the match-winning knock in the first game against Mumbai Indians. Batsmen Virat Kohli (10.5 Credits) Virat Kohli is just 56 runs away from becoming the first to score 6,000 runs in the IPL.The skipper is hungry for more runs and more victories for the team in IPL 2021. Nitish Rana (9 Credits) Nitish Rana has shown the most consistency over the first two games. He scored a sublime knock of 80 runs in the first game and then followed it up with another solid half-century against MI. He holds the Orange Cap at the moment. Rahul Tripathi (8 Credits) Rahul Tripathi showed promise in the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and formed a crucial partnership with Nitish Rana. Should he going, there are plenty of fantasy points that will be heading your way. Shubman Gill (9 Credits) Shubman Gill has shown sparks of brilliance but the young star is yet to hit top gear in IPL 2021 so far. Tonight could well belong to him. Devdutt Padikkal (9 Credits)

Bold Diaries: Devdutt Padikkal Interview



After a roller coaster ride in the last six months, a fit and rejuvenated Devdutt Padikkal is raring to gung-ho again. Watch his interview on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/7CFkJFb4Sw — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 12, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal has recently recovered from COVID-19 and therefore, a good showing from him was going to be considered a bonus. And true to expectations, he was dismissed for cheap in his first outing against SRH. That said, he was stellar in IPL 2020 and can be expected to find his feet soon. All-rounder Andre Russell (10 Credits)

Andre Russell registered a fifer in just two overs against MI

Andre Russell looked off-colour with the bat in the previous match but he managed to pick up a five-wicket-haul against Mumbai Indians in just two overs. Bowlers

Pat Cummins (9 Credits) Pat Cummins has looked good in the IPL this season. He has picked up wickets at crucial junctures and has kept things nice and tight in terms of the economy rate. Harshal Patel (8.5 Credits)

Harshal Patel has proven to be a revelation for RCB this season, emerging as a terrific death bowler. He picked up a fifer in the season opener and then followed it up with another couple of wickets in the next game. He's the current owner of the Purple Cap.

Prasidh Krishna (8.5 Credits) Prasidh Krishna looked good in his first international assignment against England. He has carried that form into the IPL and has been decent thus far. Mohammed Siraj (8.5 Credits) Mohammed Siraj is another crucial member of RCB's death bowling unit. Siraj was exceptional in the last game against SRH where his spell proved to be very important. RCB vs KKR: Multiplier Picks Captain: AB de Villiers AB de Villiers has scored 4,898 IPL runs and has an average of over 40. He also has a strike rate of over 150. Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana Nitish Rana has impressed with the bat tremendously in both the games he's played this season. He has scored 137 runs so far. Here's the preview of our Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket line-up for your reference.







And that is our Dream 11 line-up for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Good luck to all of you!