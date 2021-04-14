IPL 2021: SRH vs RCB: The numbers that matter

At a 115/2 and with 34 runs needed from 24 balls, SRH were in the driver's seat.

Virat Kohli then tossed the ball to Shahbaz Ahmed.

The left-arm spinner delivered the goods and how.

By sending the set Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and the dangerous Abdul Samad back, Ahmed had turned the game on its head.

These blows were far too much for SRH to recover from and they eventually succumbed.

Not going to lie, they had us in the first half. 😉



But we know a thing or two about a comeback and a half. 👊🏻



2️⃣ in 2️⃣! 🤩#WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/Jqzg6jtRhn — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021

Here are the numbers that made the record books.



Stat-Attack

Two years, two identical losses

In IPL 2020, SRH lost their first two matches – to RCB by 10 runs and then to KKR.

In IPL 2021, SRH has now lost their first two matches yet again – to KKR by 10 runs and then to RCB.

Ten or more fifty-plus knocks

David Warner now has ten or more fifty-plus knocks against Punjab (11) and RCB (10).

A 1st combo to tackle de Villiers

When de Villiers holed out to Warner off Rashid Khan, it turned out to be the first instance that Warner and Rashid had combined to get rid of the dangerous South African.

The dreaded 13 gets Kohli

Against MI, Virat Kohli was dismissed on the first ball of the 13th over. In the second game against SRH, he was once again dismissed off the first ball of the 13th over.

Kohli's identical scores

On opening night against MI, Kohli scored 33 (29) with 4 fours and no sixes. Against SRH, he did an encore – 33 (29), with 4 fours and no sixes.

3-wickets in an over

So far in IPL 2021, three bowlers have taken 3-wickets in an over – Harshal Patel vs MI, Andre Russell vs MI and Shahbaz Ahmed vs SRH.

Most 50+ scores in IPL history



David Warner now has the most Most 50+ scores in IPL history with 53 fifties.

He is followed by Virat Kohli (44), Shikhar Dhawan (44), de Villiers (41), Suresh Raina (40) and Rohit Sharma (40).

The 1st maiden over…

Mohammed Siraj has now bowled the first maiden over of IPL 2021 on the night.

Zero to five…

In IPL 2020, Glenn Maxwell had 0 sixes from 106 balls across 11 innings. Cut to IPL 2021 and in just 2 innings, the Aussie has smacked 5 sixes from 69 balls.

Just the fourth time…

RCBs victory over SRH on the night is just the fourth time that the franchise has won when defending an under 150 total in IPL. More importantly, it's the first time that they've achieved this since 2009.