IPL 2021: Away from the limelight, Jadeja lends a helping hand

Just a few days back, Ravindra Jadeja was smashing sixes for fun against RCB's Harshal Patel. Scoring 37 runs off the final over, Jadeja stole the show and helped his side CSK gain the upper hand in the match. Not to be content easily, Jaddu then went on to dismiss Washington Sundar, and cleaned up the bails of Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers. His cannon arm also ran out Dan Christian in the game and CSK emerged as the victors quite easily with Jadeja deservedly winning the Man of the Match award with his brilliant all-round performance.



There can be no question regarding Jadeja's stardom on the field. Off the field, however, he's a shining example of empathy and kindness. According to ABP Live, Jadeja has been working behind the scenes to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it be arranging hospital beds or oxygen cylinders for critical patients or managing food for the needy, Jaddu is helped in these humanitarian efforts by his sister, Naina. Well before the victory against RCB in IPL, Naina Jadeja shed light on her brother's efforts to help people in need. Talking to ABP Live over the phone from Rajkot, she said, "During the lockdown, we had helped several families by delivering ration to their homes. Though Jaddu personally did not go to people's houses since it always attracts massive crowds, our team ensured that food was delivered to houses in need." The second wave of COVID-19 has taken a massive toll on the country. It's hard to find beds in hospitals, and with the healthcare sector being overwhelmed, there has been an acute shortage of oxygen in the nation. "This time around, the situation is trickier," Naina continues. "People affected by the virus aren't able to get proper access to treatments or find a hospital bed. There is a lack of life-saving oxygen and several important medications as well. Whenever we come across someone's plight, we try to do our best to find them a hospital bed and arrange oxygen for them. We're trying to do our best for the community."

At the heart of the city of Rajkot, Ravindra Jadeja owns a large restaurant called 'Jaddu's Food Field.' The Indian all-rounder is busy with cricket for almost the entire year and therefore, the responsibility of running the restaurant falls primarily on his sister's shoulders. Naina added, "There has been a massive surge in cases in Rajkot as well where night curfew is in effect. Hotels and Restaurants are supposed to be shut down by 8 PM. But our restaurant sees the most footfall during the night. People hardly visit the restaurant to have dinner before 8. The restaurant is closed now."



25 people work in Jadeja's restaurant and several of them have returned home. Naina revealed that many of them live far away, like Uttarakhand, and even in the neighbouring country of Nepal. Despite the restaurant being closed, Jadeja's family makes sure that the monthly payment of the workers' salaries isn't affected. For those people that decided to stay back in the restaurant, instead of travelling back home, Naina and her team ensure that they have food to eat from time to time and have access to proper resources. Why do it all discreetly? Naina said, "Jaddu doesn't like being in the limelight because of social work. Whatever he has to do, he wants to do it away from the public eye." She was also very ecstatic about her brother's recent form in the IPL. "He got injured during the Test series in Australia. Jaddu required surgery when he returned home from the tour. That was a difficult period.

