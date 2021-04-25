IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB - Ravindra Jadeja's all-round masterclass sets social media ablaze

It was a clash of the titans when table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Chennai Super Kings in second place. In this fixture, the Yellow Army came out on top with an excellent margin and have gone straight to the top of the table. They have one man to thank for this: Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja owned the day with his batting and bowling masterclass. Jadeja smashed RCB's best bowler in the tournament so far, Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over, and helped CSK post a total of 190 on a tricky Wankhede surface. Jaddu remained unbeaten on a 28-ball 62 after bringing up his half-century in just 25 deliveries. Earlier, Du Plessis and Gaikwad gave CSK an excellent start with their 74-runs opening stand and the South African batsman also scored a half-century.

Despite a solid start from Devdutt Padikkal, RCB batting order started crumbling after the youngster, who scored a century in the last match was dismissed. Ravindra Jadeja then dismissed Washington Sundar, and knocked the bails of Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers. He also effected an excellent run-out of Dan Christian leaving Imran Tahir to close the proceedings with his bowling.

Chennai Super Kings have deservedly marched to the top of the table and have the highest Net Run Rate in the league. Here's how social media reacted to that Ravindra Jadeja masterclass:

If @imjadeja flaps his hands today, he will fly — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 25, 2021





Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder. #CSKvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021





Think Jadeja might be a chance at man of the match here 😳 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 25, 2021

Jadeja is 10 mins away from curing COVID in this game — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) April 25, 2021

You are absolutely amazing today, you were in full form @imjadeja 👏 It feels great to be at the top of the table, way to go boys #yellove #CSKvRCB #IPL2021 💛 pic.twitter.com/9wLpt55chB — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 25, 2021

Our lion @imjadeja roared and hunted at his best 🔥✊

And yellow lions wins today🦁 💛

Entertaining game it was!#CSKvsRCB #WhistlePodu #Yellove #IPL2021 — Deepak chahar 🇮🇳 (@deepak_chahar9) April 25, 2021

It's honestly Jadeja vs RCB at this point. Mr. incredible!! — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 25, 2021

Man of the match award won't be enough for Ravindra Jadeja today- How about putting him on the points table with 2 points ? #CSKvRCB — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja cannot do anything wrong do. Now a direct hit by him to dismiss Daniel Christian. He's having a marvelous day. pic.twitter.com/1SE8OhP1rt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2021







































