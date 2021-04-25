Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB - Ravindra Jadeja's all-round masterclass sets social media ablaze
Fans were delighted after Jadeja's excellent all-round performance that single-handedly defeated RCB
It was a clash of the titans when table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Chennai Super Kings in second place. In this fixture, the Yellow Army came out on top with an excellent margin and have gone straight to the top of the table. They have one man to thank for this: Ravindra Jadeja.
Ravindra Jadeja owned the day with his batting and bowling masterclass. Jadeja smashed RCB's best bowler in the tournament so far, Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over, and helped CSK post a total of 190 on a tricky Wankhede surface. Jaddu remained unbeaten on a 28-ball 62 after bringing up his half-century in just 25 deliveries. Earlier, Du Plessis and Gaikwad gave CSK an excellent start with their 74-runs opening stand and the South African batsman also scored a half-century.
Despite a solid start from Devdutt Padikkal, RCB batting order started crumbling after the youngster, who scored a century in the last match was dismissed. Ravindra Jadeja then dismissed Washington Sundar, and knocked the bails of Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers. He also effected an excellent run-out of Dan Christian leaving Imran Tahir to close the proceedings with his bowling.
Chennai Super Kings have deservedly marched to the top of the table and have the highest Net Run Rate in the league. Here's how social media reacted to that Ravindra Jadeja masterclass: