IPL 2021: MI vs SRH: The numbers that matter

It hasn't gone Sunrisers Hyderabad's way in IPL 2021 so far. This was the second consecutive occasion when they looked to be at the top of the run-chase for most of the game only to suffer a collapse at the end.



Vijay Shankar and Mujeeb ur Rahman bowled well, taking two wickets each and restricting Mumbai Indians to 150 runs. With a 39-ball 40 and 22-ball 35, Quinton De Kock and Kieron Pollard were the highest scorers for the defending champions.

Early in the chase, Jonny Bairstow provided plenty of momentum with his whirlwind innings.

He smacked boundaries and sixes for fun and scored 43 runs in 22 balls, but ended up walking over his own stumps.

David Warner also looked comfortable and despite an arrest in momentum carried on well.

It was only after Warner's dismissal that things started to go awry and Mumbai Indians managed to drag themselves back into the game as they so expertly did against KKR the other night.

Here's a look at some key stats and figures from tonight's match.

Rohit at the top

In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad Rohit Sharma hit two sixes to become the Indian player with the most IPL sixes! The Mumbai Indians captain overtook the record of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 216 sixes.

However, Rohit Sharma is far behind when it comes to the most sixes hit by an IPL cricketer. AB De Villiers has smacked 237 sixes compared to Rohit's 217. Chris Gayle is a tier above them all and everyone else with a mammoth 351 sixes to his name.

This was also, the second occasion when Rohit was dismissed by a fielder called Virat. On the first occasion, it was his national teammate and captain Virat Kohli. Tonight, however, it was Virat Singh whose fielding sent Rohit back to the dugout.

Vijay Shankar's night with the ball