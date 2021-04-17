Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: MI vs SRH: The numbers that matter
Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2021
It hasn't gone Sunrisers Hyderabad's way in IPL 2021 so far. This was the second consecutive occasion when they looked to be at the top of the run-chase for most of the game only to suffer a collapse at the end.
Vijay Shankar and Mujeeb ur Rahman bowled well, taking two wickets each and restricting Mumbai Indians to 150 runs. With a 39-ball 40 and 22-ball 35, Quinton De Kock and Kieron Pollard were the highest scorers for the defending champions.
Early in the chase, Jonny Bairstow provided plenty of momentum with his whirlwind innings.
He smacked boundaries and sixes for fun and scored 43 runs in 22 balls, but ended up walking over his own stumps.
David Warner also looked comfortable and despite an arrest in momentum carried on well.
It was only after Warner's dismissal that things started to go awry and Mumbai Indians managed to drag themselves back into the game as they so expertly did against KKR the other night.
Here's a look at some key stats and figures from tonight's match.
Rohit at the top
In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad Rohit Sharma hit two sixes to become the Indian player with the most IPL sixes! The Mumbai Indians captain overtook the record of Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 216 sixes.
However, Rohit Sharma is far behind when it comes to the most sixes hit by an IPL cricketer. AB De Villiers has smacked 237 sixes compared to Rohit's 217. Chris Gayle is a tier above them all and everyone else with a mammoth 351 sixes to his name.
This was also, the second occasion when Rohit was dismissed by a fielder called Virat. On the first occasion, it was his national teammate and captain Virat Kohli. Tonight, however, it was Virat Singh whose fielding sent Rohit back to the dugout.
Vijay Shankar's night with the ball
Vijay Shankar picked up two wickets in his three overs against Mumbai Indians. He dismissed Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to give his side the momentum while bowling. This was the first time that Vijay Shankar has picked up more than one wicket in an IPL match.
Look away, Sunrisers Hyderabad fans!
With a defeat in this game, Sunrisers Hyderabad became the first team to bowl first and lose all three matches in the history of the Indian Premier League.
In the first 10 overs of an IPL game, Sunrisers Hyderabad average 45.60 runs per wicket.
However, that number decreases drastically in the next 10 overs and falls down to 13.29 runs per wicket.
The Warner-Baristow show
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have accumulated over 1250 runs while batting together at the top for SRH.
Only the opening pairs of Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay (1360 from 34 innings), Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa (1478 from 39 innings), and Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner (2220 from 48 innings) have more runs.
The best and the worst...
Mumbai Indians have the best economy rate in the middle overs (overs 7 to 15) in IPL 2021 - 7.16.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have the second-worst batting run rate in the middle overs in IPL 2021 – 7.36.