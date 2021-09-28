IPL 2021: KKR vs DC – Delhi Capitals are the firm favourites to secure a win over Kolkata Knight Riders

After 10 matches have been played by all teams in IPL 2021, the standings paint a pretty exciting picture. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have all but booked their playoff spots. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Mumbai Indians are all vying for the fourth spot in the table and are level on points. KKR have a momentary advantage courtesy of their excellent Net Run Rate.



Eoin Morgan's men began the second leg of IPL 2021 in stunning fashion, beating both RCB and MI in back-to-back matches. They were left undone by the brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja in the most recent fixture and must find a way to get back.

Currently the best finisher in T20's is Ravindra Jadeja #CSKvsKKR — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 26, 2021

It'll be easier said than done given the fact that Delhi Capitals have probably been the most exciting and consistent side in the league this season. Under the captaincy of maverick wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, they have collected wins by the handful and have dazzled past opposition forces. They are the firm favourites going into the encounter.



Here's how the history between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals looks like:

It might sound surprising but Kolkata Knight Riders have a marginal 14-13 lead over Delhi Capitals when it comes to head-to-head between the two sides. Delhi Capitals will try to equalize that tally at Sharjah today.

The two teams squared off at the Sharjah last year as well and DC emerged triumphant by 18 runs. Delhi have already gotten the better of KKR this season, beating them by seven wickets in Ahmedabad in the first leg of the competition.

Rishabh Pant's unit also holds the advantage on the United Arab Emirates soil where they hold a 2-1 record over KKR.

Stats and Numbers that matter

Shreyas Iyer has begun the second leg of IPL 2021 well [Source: IPL]





Shreyas Iyer is the most prolific batter for Delhi Capitals when it comes to facing Kolkata Knight Riders. With a highest score of 93 not out, he has amassed 425 runs against them. Meanwhile, Delhi-batsman Nitish Rana has scored the most runs among a KKR batter against DC (233).

Sunil Narine was terrific in the final over against Chennai Super Kings and nearly forced the game to a Super Over. The Caribbean mystery spinner has picked up 20 wickets in this fixture.