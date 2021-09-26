IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR – Sir Ravindra Jadeja, take a bow!

Chennai Super Kings were down and out at 142 for 6 when Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat just before the 18th over. Kolkata Knight Riders had seized control of the match once again and were looking for their third consecutive win victory since the resumption of IPL 2021.



The all-rounder from Baroda though had other ideas. In what was essentially a statement knock, Jadeja plundered 22 runs off Prasidh Krishna's all-important penultimate over! In the last four deliveries of his spell, Jadeja punished Prasidh with much impunity and smashed two boundaries and two sixes!

Despite Sunil Narine's bravado with the ball in the final over, CSK were able to land the win on the final ball of the match.

Here's how social media went crazy at Jadeja's knock:

We talk about game changers! The innings from @imjadeja will go down as one of the finest game-changing innings in this edition of @IPL. Narine tried his best to pull off a remarkable win for #KKR in the final over but #CSK clinches it on the final ball. GREAT GAME! 🏏#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/RdtP1OvZJ7 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 26, 2021





Currently the best finisher in T20's is Ravindra Jadeja #CSKvsKKR — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 26, 2021

Just a fantastic game of cricket! Two fine teams, two fine captains, two top openers on either side, spinners under pressure. This was one to remember. #CSKvsKKR — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 26, 2021

That was spectacular. Fantastic last over by Narine but Jadeja sealed the game with that incredible assault in the 19th over. They are back and back in style, are the Chennai Superkings @ChennaiIPL #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/XJmKrR2tnW — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 26, 2021

Fantastic from Jadeja. What an asset for any team #csk — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 26, 2021

What a magnificent victory for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja top class with bat and ball and Chennai are top of the table. After the situation last year, what a comeback. Just stand up and applaud #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/IVK3KtHjVE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2021

Great last over from Narine, but CSK scrape thru to win, halting KKR's surge. MI, RCB, PBKS and RR will feel somewhat relieved! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 26, 2021

Real Sunday entertainment that match. Jaddu the star for @ChennaiIPL and that one over killed it for Kolkata. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 26, 2021































