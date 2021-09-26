Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR – Sir Ravindra Jadeja, take a bow!
Social media heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja's heroics for CSK
Chennai Super Kings were down and out at 142 for 6 when Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat just before the 18th over. Kolkata Knight Riders had seized control of the match once again and were looking for their third consecutive win victory since the resumption of IPL 2021.
The all-rounder from Baroda though had other ideas. In what was essentially a statement knock, Jadeja plundered 22 runs off Prasidh Krishna's all-important penultimate over! In the last four deliveries of his spell, Jadeja punished Prasidh with much impunity and smashed two boundaries and two sixes!
Despite Sunil Narine's bravado with the ball in the final over, CSK were able to land the win on the final ball of the match.
Here's how social media went crazy at Jadeja's knock: