Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: DC vs RR- Shreyas Iyer comes through in the clutch for Delhi yet again
The comeback kid is on a roll as he has had yet another huge knock to set his team up for a good total
Shreyas Iyer proved to be clutch once more for the Delhi Capitals as the youngster turned up with yet another big knock to help his side seal a comfortable victory against the Rajasthan Royals. The young star sliced open the Rajasthan bowling unit on his way to a brilliant 48-run knock in 32 balls. On a day where boundaries were few and far between, Iyer found other ways to score, proving yet again why he is one of the most versatile batters around.
Delhi was eager for his return, and their hopes and confidence in him paid off as he came back in blistering form just in the knick of time before they embark on their playoffs run with the aim of winning their maiden IPL Trophy. Keep an eye on Rishab Pant's and his partnership as both looked explosive and knew when to change gears as they timed their innings to perfection.