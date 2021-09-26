IPL 2021: DC vs RR- Shreyas Iyer comes through in the clutch for Delhi yet again

Shreyas Iyer proved to be clutch once more for the Delhi Capitals as the youngster turned up with yet another big knock to help his side seal a comfortable victory against the Rajasthan Royals. The young star sliced open the Rajasthan bowling unit on his way to a brilliant 48-run knock in 32 balls. On a day where boundaries were few and far between, Iyer found other ways to score, proving yet again why he is one of the most versatile batters around.

Delhi was eager for his return, and their hopes and confidence in him paid off as he came back in blistering form just in the knick of time before they embark on their playoffs run with the aim of winning their maiden IPL Trophy. Keep an eye on Rishab Pant's and his partnership as both looked explosive and knew when to change gears as they timed their innings to perfection.



"Just decided to see how the wicket was playing and then take it from there and look to take on the spinners later. Prithvi and Shikhar are attacking players. Rishabh and I have been playing together for the last five years. It is good fun because he takes on bowlers as soon as he comes on. [On returning from injury] The last five months have been hectic, but now I am feeling amazing. I have a close-knit family and friends. They motivated me, and once rehab started, my power came back quicker than I thought. I love to take on the bowlers," said Iyer in his post-match interview with Star Sports.







