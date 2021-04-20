IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK – Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Chennai Super Kings in the 15th fixture of IPL 2021.



KKR began their IPL season with a win over SRH, but since then, things have gone awry for Captain Morgan and co. With two dismal defeats against MI and RCB, the side needs plenty of innovations and a fresh approach. In the last game against RCB, De Villiers and Maxwell ran amok and helped the side post over 200 runs. KKR kept losing wickets during the run-chase and ended up losing by 38 runs.

CSK are flying high at the moment and currently occupy the second position courtesy of their league-best NRR. Dhoni's men were sublime against Rajasthan in the last match and Moeen Ali produced a terrific all-round display to seal a pretty comfortable win.

Let's take a look at the best fantasy playing XI from the two sides:

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik (8.5 Credits)

Dinesh Karthik is reliable behind the stumps and can prove to be a handful in the lower middle order.

Faf Du Plessis (10 Credits)

Faf d Plessis has scored runs at an average of 34.50 and has a strike rate of over 130 in IPL 2021.

Nitish Rana (9 Credits)

Nitish Rana played a fabulous knock of 80 runs in the first match and then followed it up with another grand half-century in the second game against Mumbai Indians.

Shubman Gill (9 Credits)

Shubman Gill recently completed 1000 runs in the IPL and has a strike rate of 150 in IPL 2021.

Ravindra Jadeja (9 Credits)

Ravindra Jadeja has been magical in the field this season and has taken sensational catches and affected brilliant run-outs. He picked up two wickets in the last match.

Andre Russell (10 Credits)

Andre Russell has been a bit disappointing with the bat this season but he picked up a five-wicket-haul against Mumbai Indians.

Moeen Ali (9.5 Credits)

Moeen Ali has been a standout player for CSK this seasprason. He has 108 runs at an average of 36 and has a strike rate of 144. He also registered figures of 3 for 7 in the last game against RR.

Sam Curran (9 Credits)

Sam Curran is also a valuable all-rounder for CSK. Curran also picked up two wickets in the game against RR and has scored runs at a strike rate of over 200 while batting in the lower middle order this season.

Deepak Chahar (8.5 Credits)

Deepak Chahar stunned everyone after picking up a four-wicket haul in the match against Punjab Kings and wreaked havoc in the Powerplay.

Pat Cummins (9 Credits)

Pat Cummins has led the line well for KKR this season. He has picked up four wickets in three matches and has kept an economy rate of 7.33.

Prasidh Krishna (8.5 Credits)

Prasidh Krishna has also picked up four wickets in three games for KKR.

KKR vs CSK Multiplier Picks

Captain: Moeen Ali