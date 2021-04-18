Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR: Reactions to the RCB victory
From Bangalore's impressive team-set up to calls for ABDs South Africa return, reactions poured in.
When Bangalore took on Kolkata for their third game of IPL 2021, the toss was going to be crucial.
From the moment Virat Kohli won that duel and walked out to bat, the team oozed confidence.
And that confidence shone through their innings when despite being on the back foot at 9/2, they recovered and posted a mammoth 204.
After coasting past Kolkata, their third-straight win of IPL 2021, they now hold the tag of being unbeaten thus far.
Needless to say, the plaudits came from all quarters.
RCB vs KKR: All the reactions
Mukund, the former India opener lauded Bangalore's team strategy.
The witty Sehwag wasn't going to let this one pass.
Irfan Pathan, no stranger to hat-tricks himself, had this to say...
ABD drew plenty of praise...
