IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR: Reactions to the RCB victory

When Bangalore took on Kolkata for their third game of IPL 2021, the toss was going to be crucial.

From the moment Virat Kohli won that duel and walked out to bat, the team oozed confidence.

And that confidence shone through their innings when despite being on the back foot at 9/2, they recovered and posted a mammoth 204.

After coasting past Kolkata, their third-straight win of IPL 2021, they now hold the tag of being unbeaten thus far.

Needless to say, the plaudits came from all quarters.

RCB vs KKR: All the reactions

This is best balanced @RCBTweets for many many years .... Could this be the year !!!! Only if they beat @mipaltan in the knockouts !!!! #DoubtIt #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 18, 2021

Mukund, the former India opener lauded Bangalore's team strategy.

Love the bold new RCB setup,played with only 3 foreigners (even though it didnt work) the strategies they used today were on point. 3 out of 3. #rcbvskkr — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) April 18, 2021

The witty Sehwag wasn't going to let this one pass.

Good to see Maxwell finally play to his potential in this IPL.



Meanwhile Maxwell to his previous team owners.#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/StBnPIZrMg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2021

Irfan Pathan, no stranger to hat-tricks himself, had this to say...

Well done on a hattrick @RCBTweets — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2021

Good to see @yuzi_chahal amongst wickets. He is not only important for Rcb but for the Indian team too. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2021

Faith & patience 🙏🏻💪🏻 great win pic.twitter.com/2vU5kYFvXh — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 18, 2021

IPL all time death overs strike rate against pace:



1. AB de Villiers: 234.37

2. R Pant: 224.75

1. AB de Villiers: 234.37

2. R Pant: 224.75

3. A Russell: 217.87#IPL2021 #KKRvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 18, 2021





















ABD drew plenty of praise...

That was a terrific batting display by @ABdeVilliers17 , only reason for @RCBTweets to get to 200 in a turning wicket! every stroke today was a master class just feel sorry for the bowlers!, truly a delight to watch! Great knock by Maxi as well! #rcbvskkr — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 18, 2021





Surely South Africa, you have to find a way to play @ABdeVilliers17 in the #T20WorldCup. Surely. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 18, 2021

ABD is like an old wine. Getting better year by year. What a dominating innings from this superman. @ABdeVilliers17 @RCBTweets #RCBvKKR @IPL #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 18, 2021









Can we find more words to praise @ABdeVilliers17 ? #legend — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 18, 2021

That Superman with another marvelous innings. @ABdeVilliers17 . — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 18, 2021








