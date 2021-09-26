IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

Both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have been on a bit of a roll since the UAE leg of IPL 2021 began. After two matches, CSK and KKR are undefeated and have overpowered some of the toughest sides in the league.



MS Dhoni's men got the better of the record title-holders and the defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first match of the second leg. They then defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets. A win here will allow CSK to go on top of the table once again.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, look like a completely different side since the IPL resumption. In the first leg of the competition, they had managed two wins in seven matches. Now they have two in two against RCB and MI and are making a strong push for the playoff spots.

And it's not just about the victories, it's also how KKR have gone about their matches. Baz McCullum's side is now finally playing the aggressive brand of cricket that he and captain Eoin Morgan so dearly loves.

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

Wicket-keepers

MS Dhoni (8.5 Credits): MS Dhoni continues to be a legend of the game and has inspired his team to a fantastic IPL 2021 campaign so far. Despite his fading powers with the bat, Dhoni had his best performance of the season against KKR. He's also brilliant behind the stumps.

Batters

Faf Du Plessis (9.5 Credits): Faf Du Plessis is an extremely reliable opening batsman who has often given Chennai Super Kings the starts they've desired. In nine matches this season, he has scored 351 runs at an average of 50.14 and has a strike rate of 140.96.

Shubman Gill (9 Credits): Shubman Gill's performance in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore exuded plenty of confidence. The young gun scored 48 off just 34 deliveries and powered the run-chase along with Venkatesh Iyer.

Venkatesh Iyer (8.5 Credits): Venkatesh Iyer has been the revelation of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The 26-year-old has taken opposition bowling attacks by storm in only his first two games of his IPL career. Coming up against bowlers like Boult, Bumrah, Jamieson, and Siraj, Iyer has played his natural game. He's also an excellent player of spin bowling.

Rahul Tripathi (8.5 Credits): Rahul Tripathi was the star with the bat in Kolkata Knight Riders' previous match against Mumbai Indians. He led the run chase with a knock of 74 not out in 42 deliveries.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (8.5 Credits): Ruturaj Gaikwad has cemented an excellent opening partnership with Du Plessis and he has looked in sharp touch in IPL 2021. Although he couldn't convert his brilliant start from the previous match, Gaikwad will be expected to cause plenty of damage in this contest.



All-Rounders

Andre Russell (10.5 Credits): Andre Russell is among the most potent all-rounders in the league. He's capable of breaking the backs of the opposition batting order. Everyone is also aware of Dre Russ' pyrotechnics with the bat in hand.

Ravindra Jadeja (9.5 Credits): Jadeja continues to churn out masterclasses. He bowled a terrific spell on a testing Sharjah wicket in the previous game. Jadeja is also extremely handy when it comes to batting.

Bowlers



Deepak Chahar (8.5 Credits): Deepak Chahar has picked up three wickets in two matches since the restart and he has been in fine form. CSK will rely on him to get the early breakthroughs in the powerplay.

Lockie Ferguson (8.5 Credits): The Kiwi pacer has bowled with pace, control, accuracy, and venom. He has already scalped four wickets in two matches which makes it hard to figure out exactly why didn't KKR give him enough opportunities in the first leg.

Varun Chakravarthy (8.5 Credits): Varun Chakravarthy continues to impress with every passing game. The spin bowler has looked on top of his game and he has 10 wickets to his name already. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Chakravarthy will be well aware of the opposition he faces tonight.



CSK vs KKR: Captain and Vice-Captain Picks



Captaincy choices increase your points by 2x while Vice-Captains provide a 1.5x boost to your points.

Our multiplier picks for the match are Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell.

