IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer leads the charge as KKR posts a convincing win against Mumbai

Venkatesh Iyer has had a blistering start to his IPL career. The stylish left-hander from Madhya Pradesh has stunned the audience as he has two very good knocks that put him in good stead. His poise makes him seem like a seasoned pro despite this being his second match in the league.



Iyer picked up from where he left in the first game as he walloped a potent Mumbai Indians bowling unit featuring the likes of world-class bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. His 53-run innings of 30 balls were vital in his team's comfortable victory against the defending champions.

Iyer's career kicked off after the MBA grad rejected an offer from Deloitte to pursue his cricketing dreams. A loss for the finance world turned out to be a huge find for the Kolkata Knight Riders in a tale like none before. His ability to stay calm under pressure impressed the likes of Matthew Hayden and Irfan Pathan.



"The first match, he showed a lot of character. He showed some of the shots as well, cover drive and all. But there is always this question in your mind as a young player, what is going to happen in the next match. Who is going to turn up? Is it the same guy who is going to turn up?" said Irfan Pathan in his post-match analysis with Star Sports.



"He did, he actually turned up better, especially against Bumrah, against Boult. Against the Mumbai Indians bowling line-up, he showed a lot of character. There is a lot more we are going to see of Venkatesh Iyer in the future," he added.



His coach Brendon Mcculum spoke effusively about Iyer in an interview with Star Sports saying, "I thought his composure was fantastic to watch. I think he might be one of those players who might end up inconsistent with the way that he plays and the stroke-making that he possesses."



"But I think he's got the ability to win games when he's on. I think he could be one of those players who go hundred, hundred, zero, zero. He just might be one of those types, sort of Adam Gilchrist type of player. He's got something about him," he explained perfectly.



"He's a highly intelligent player as well for someone relatively inexperienced as well. I think the combination along with Shubman Gill is something that enthuses me as a fellow top-order batsman [myself] – the way they're able to complement each other," he added.



Venkatesh Iyer has all the makings of a great batter and has a bright future ahead of him if he manages to keep up this form.



