IPL 2021: CSK vs MI – Ruturaj Gaikwad scripts a monumental win for Chennai Super Kings!

Despite struggling severely in the powerplay, Chennai Super Kings saw a reversal in fortunes as Ruturaj Gaikwad played a masterclass of an innings to take his side to a hugely respectable total of 156 for 6 at the Dubai International Stadium against Mumbai Indians. Gaikwad finished with a score of 88 from 58 while the pace trio of Bumrah, Boult, and Milne picked two wickets each.



The Mumbai Indians batsmen failed to show composure during the run-chase and wickets kept falling at regular intervals. The dismissals of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav hurt the side the most. CSK produced a disciplined bowling performance to wrestle control of the game and ended up winning by 20 runs!

Here are the numbers that stand out from the game:

Ruturaj Gaikwad's night

The United Arab Emirates has been a blessing for Chennai Super Kings starlet Ruturaj Gaikwad. He ended IPL 2020 with three successive half-centuries against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings to make sure the top teams take notice of his talent.

With the IPL 2021 now resuming at the UAE once again, Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first cricketer to register four consecutive half-centuries there with his magnificent knock against MI!

His knock of 88 off 58 deliveries also became the highest score for a CSK player against Mumbai Indians. The previous record-holder was Michael Hussey with his 86 not out in IPL 2013.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a milestone!

Mumbai Indians pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah took part in his 100th IPL match tonight. He was given a special jersey with the number 100 at the back to commemorate the occasion during the team huddle. Bumrah picked up two wickets tonight!



Lightning Boult strikes with venom!

Mumbai Indians' pacer Trent Boult began proceedings with a bang against CSK. He dismissed Faf du Plessis in the first over and then sent Suresh Raina back to the pavilion in his second over of the match. Boult's two wickets in the Powerplay now make him the New Zealander with the most IPL wickets (73*), overtaking Mitchell McClenaghan's record of 71 wickets in the league.

A rare feat repeated again

Although unimpressive with the bat, MS Dhoni led CSK to victory with his brilliant captaincy [Source: IPL]