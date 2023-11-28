Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 28: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on November 28.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 28 Nov 2023 6:35 AM GMT
ITTF World Youth C'ships 2023: India U19 women TT team clinch bronze
India U-19 women's table tennis team won the bronze medal at the ITTF World Youth Championships 2023 in Slovenia on Tuesday. This is the first-ever team medal for India in the U-19 category at the World Youth Championships.
The team consisting of Yashaswini Ghorpade, Suhana Saini, Sayali Wani, and Taneesha Kotecha lost to the top-seeded China in the semi-finals to clinch the bronze medal:-REPORT.
- 28 Nov 2023 6:34 AM GMT
Armless archer Sheetal Devi tops World Para Archery rankings
Indian para archer Sheetal Devi added another feather to her illustrious career by becoming the world no. 1 in women's compound para archery. World Archery released the latest rankings on Tuesday. Sheetal topped the chart with 230 points, putting herself way above the rest, with the second-placed para archer Jane Karla Gogel of Brazil having 195 points.
- 28 Nov 2023 6:30 AM GMT
Syed Modi India International: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen pull out
Top Indian male shuttlers HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen have pulled out of the Syed Modi India International Tournament starting Tuesday.
The Super 300 badminton tournament will lose the superstar presence leaving Kidambi Srikanth, the sixth seed, as the top Indian male shuttler in the tournament.
Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has also decided to give the tournament as she recovers from a knee injury.
In women's singles, talented teenagers Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyaya and Tasnim Mir will look to make the best use of the chance.
- 28 Nov 2023 6:26 AM GMT
AFC CUP 2023-2024: Odisha FC knock out Mohun Bagan Super Giant
A rampant Odisha FC battered reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-2 in the second-last Group D game of the AFC Cup on Monday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Missing four key players, Mohun Bagan did well to hold the match 3-2 till the dying minutes of the game but conceded twice in injury time to lose the game.
With this loss, Mohun Bagan was knocked out of the AFC Cup as they didn't stand any mathematical chance to top the group on the last matchday.
On the other hand, Odisha FC has moved within one point of the table toppers Basundhara Kings. The Bhubaneswar-based club will need to beat them on the last matchday to qualify for the next round.