Punjab beats Haryana to clinch 13th Senior National Championship title

Punjab claimed the gold medal after their penalty shootout victory over defending champion Haryana in the final of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 on Tuesday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.



Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu overcame Karnataka in penalty shootout to claim the bronze medal.

Punjab defeated Haryana 9-8 in the shootout after both sides played out a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Punjab started the match strong, scoring the first goal in the 13th minute thanks to Harjeet Singh. However, Haryana's Sanjay (25') scored from a penalty corner to level the score.

In the second half, Punjab's captain Harmanpreet Singh (42') scored a powerful drag flick from a penalty corner to put his team in the lead. But Haryana's Rajant (50') scored again to equalise and take the game to the penalty shootout.

A nail biting finish to both games on the Final day of 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Chennai 2023 with Hockey Punjab emerging victorious against Hockey Haryana in the Final and Hockey Unit of Tami Nadu securing a victory over Hockey Karnataka in 3rd/4th Place… pic.twitter.com/yE0lv8sCFj — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2023

During the shootout, Sanjay, Deepak, and Abhishek scored for Haryana while Harmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh scored for Punjab, taking the match to sudden death.



In the seventh penalty shootout, Simranjeet Singh scored, securing the hard-fought victory for Hockey Punjab.

Tamil Nadu clinches bronze medal

In the 3rd-4th place playoff, Tamil Nadu defeated Karnataka 5-3 in penalty shootouts after the game was tied at 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

BP Somanna (4’) scored the first goal of the game for Tamil Nadu from a penalty corner.

But Karnataka clawed their way back into the game with Captain Gowda Sheshe (12’), Harish Mutagar (34’), and India forward Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (38’) scoring a goal each.

Tamil Nadu equalised through Sundarapandi (40’) and India star Karthi Selvam (52’), forcing the game to the penalty shootout.

Tamil Nadu Captain J Joshua Benedict Wesely, Kanagaraj Selvaraj, Dhanush M, Sundarapandi, and H Shyam Kumar all scored in the penalty shootout while goalkeeper S Senthamizh Arasu stood tall for his side to complete the emphatic comeback victory and clinch the bronze medal.