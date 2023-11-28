Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Tamil Thalaivas announces Sagar Rathee as captain

Defender Sahil Gulia and the explosive raider Ajinkya Pawar will serve the team as the vice-captains.



Sagar, who led his team to a semifinal finish in the last season with his exceptional defensive and strategic skills, will look to continue his from this year as well. He scored more than 50 tackle points in just 17 matches for Thailaivas in the last season.

Sahil had also played a crucial part in Thailavas' defence last year as he won 57 tackle points in 23 matches.

Ajinkya, on the other hand, took command of the raiding department. He scored 130 points for his team in 22 matches and provided full support to the main raider of the team Narender.

Full squad for PKL 10:



Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar (Left Raider), Himanshu Narwal (Left Raider), Narendra Kandola (Left Raider), Himanshu Tushir (Right Raider), Ke. Selvamani (Right Raider), Vishal Chahal (Right Raider), Nitin Singh (Right Raider), Jatin Fogat (Right Raider), M. Lakshman (Right Raider), and Satish Kannan (Right Raider).

Defenders: Sagar Rathi (Right Corner), Himanshu Yadav (Left Corner), M. Abhishek (Right Cover), Sahil Gulia (Left Corner), Mohit Jakhar (Left Cover), Ashish Malik (Left Cover), Amirhossein Bastami (Right Corner), Nitesh Kumar (Left Corner), Raunak Kharb (Right Cover), and Mohammadreza Kabodrahangi (Left Corner) and All-Rounder: Ritik