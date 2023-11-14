Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, Nov 14: Neeraj in final list of World Athletics award; Satwik-Chirag losses in Japan Masters
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various sports happening across the world on November 14.
Welcome to The Bridge's live updates for Indian sports, taking you through the performances of Indian athletes in various sports and events happening across the world. This is a daily blog, bringing all sports activities from across the world with an Indian interest under one umbrella to keep you updated.
- 14 Nov 2023 12:35 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra in final list for Men's World Athlete of the Year 2023 award
Neeraj Chopra makes it to the final list of best Male Athlete of the year. The winner will be announced on 11 December - READ REPORT.
The finalists are:
Neeraj Chopra, India
Noah Lyles, USA
Kelvin Kiptum, Kenya
Mondo Duplantis, Sweden
Ryan Crouser, USA
- 14 Nov 2023 10:37 AM GMT
World 6 reds Men Snooker Championships: Pankaj Advani into round of 16
Pankaj Advani topped the Group D with three out of 3 wins to qualify for the round of 16 as the third seed at World 6 reds Men Snooker Championships.
Other two Indian players Shri Krishna Suryanarayanan and Kamal Chawla lost out in round of 32
R32 Results:
Shri Krishna Suryanarayanan lost 2-5 to Cyprus Michael Georgiou
Kamal Chawla lost 2-5 to Chau Hon Man of Hong Kong
- 14 Nov 2023 9:33 AM GMT
Women Speed Chess championship 2023: Harika Dronavalli into semis
Harika Dronavalli won 17.5-6.5 against Russian player Valentina Gunina in the quarterfinal of women's Speed Chess Championship 2023.
Later today, Priyanka Nutakki will play her quarterfinal match against Kateryna Lagno.
- 14 Nov 2023 9:03 AM GMT
Singapore Squash Open 2023: Ramit Tandon through to the second round
Ramit Tandon followed the footsteps of Saurav Ghosal to reach the second round of Singapore Squash Open with a straight-set win over Scottish player Rory Stewart.
Final Score: Ramit Tandon beat Rory Stewart 11-7, 12-10, 12-10
- 14 Nov 2023 7:48 AM GMT
Singapore Squash Open 2023: Saurav Ghosal wins
Saurav Ghosal beat Tood Harrity in the first round of Singapore Squash Open. Saurav prevailed 3-1 in 49 minutes.
Final result: Saurav Ghoshal beat Tood Harrity 6-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-5
- 14 Nov 2023 7:41 AM GMT
Indian squad for Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Announced
The Indian junior men's hockey team for the upcoming Junior Men's World Cup Malaysia 2023 was announced on Tuesday. The Indian team has a similar look to the team that conquered Asia earlier this year with Uttam Singh leading the team and Araijeet Singh Hundal named as his deputy. Find the full squad here
- 14 Nov 2023 7:37 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag loses
World no. 5 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made an unceremonious first round exit at the Japan Masters in Kumamoto, Japan, on Tuesday.
Satwik-Chirag, who became world no. 1 last month, lost to world no. 21 Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei in a three-setter that lasted for 63 minutes.
The Indian pair, who slipped to world no. 5 earlier this month, conceded an opening game (21-16) lead to lose the match 21-16, 18-21, 16-21.
- 14 Nov 2023 7:10 AM GMT
Lu and Yang prevail 21-16 in the deciding third game and beat the Indians 2-1.
- 14 Nov 2023 7:09 AM GMT
Game 3: Point for Satwik-Chirag
They train 15-20 now. Lu and Yang still has five match points.
- 14 Nov 2023 7:08 AM GMT
Lu-Yang on match point
Lu and Yang are on match point at 20-14.