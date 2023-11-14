Advani through to knockouts at IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship

Indian snooker players demonstrated outstanding performances at the group stage of the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship in Doha.

Pankaj Advani has made it to the knockouts on Tuesday.

Advani, who won more than 20 world titles in billiards and snooker, is the third seed in the tournament.

IBSF 6-red Snooker World CH



Ahsan Ramzan has defeated (5-1) Wang Yuchen of Hong Kong in the round of 32.



Ahsan Ramzan will play Pankaj Advani of India in the round of 16.



Muhammad Naseem already qualified for R16 yesterday, he will today play Rodion Judin of Latvia. — Pakistan Sports Watch (@pksportswatch) November 14, 2023





Defending champion Shrikrishna S, meanwhile, topped Group A. He was in the other half of the draw along with former world champion Amir Sarkhosh from Iran. However, Shrikrishna lost 2-5 to Cyprus's Michael Georgiou.

Kamal Chawla too lost 2-5 to Chau Hon Man of Hong Kong.

Advani topped his group with wins of 4-1 and a 4-0, while Shrikrishna dropped one frame, making him play one additional round in the knockout stage. Advani got a bye and is directly in the last 16.

