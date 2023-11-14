Neeraj Chopra in final list for World Athletics' Men's World Athlete of the Year award 2023

The World Athletics, on Tuesday, announced the names of five finalists for the Men's World Athlete of the Year award as the countdown to the World Athletics Awards 2023 continues.

Reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, the javelin thrower, has made it to the final list since he won the World Athletics Championships gold and defended his Asian Games title in Hangzhou, China, in 2023.

The World Athletes of the Year will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms on 11 December.

"The five athletes, who represent four countries from four area associations, have put up sensational performances across their respective athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world," World Athletics stated in its release.

The final list has been chosen from a list of 11 athletes, selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.



In August, at the World Championships in Budapest, Neeraj, in a historic moment for Indian athletics, clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event.

The 25-year-old from Haryana etched his name in history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at this prestigious championship.

Displaying exceptional prowess, he recorded a stellar throw of 88.17 meters during his second attempt. This throw was enough for him to win the gold medal.

This outstanding performance established Neeraj as a trailblazer for Indian sports on the global stage. Neeraj has won all top international titles- Olympic and World Championships gold, Diamond League trophy and Asian Games gold.

He followed the historic feat by defending his Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou. Neeraj came up with a season-best throw of 88.88m to win the Asiad gold that he first won in Jakarta five years back.

Neeraj will face tough competition from American shut putter Ryan Crouser, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, Kenyan marathon runner Kelvin Kiptum and American sprinter Noah Lyles.

The finalists were chosen following a three-way voting process.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans logged their decisions online via the World Athletics social media platforms where a record 2 million votes were registered.

Voting closed on October 28.

Here are the finalists (in alphabetical order):

Neeraj Chopra, India, Javelin Throw

Achievements: World champion and Asian Games champion

Ryan Crouser, USA, Shot Put

Achievements: World champion, World record

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden, Pole Vault

Achievements: World champion and Diamond League champion with world record

Kelvin Kiptum, Kenya, Marathon

Achievements: London and Chicago Marathon winner and Marathon world record breaker

Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m

Achievements: World 100m, 200m champion and world leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m