Indian squad for Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Announced

The Indian junior men's hockey team for the upcoming Junior Men's World Cup Malaysia 2023 was announced on Tuesday.

The Indian team has a similar look to the team that conquered Asia earlier this year with Uttam Singh leading the team and Araijeet Singh Hundal named as his deputy.

Mohith HS will be the custodian of the goal for India while Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil Jojo, and Amir Ali will form the backline of the team.

Vishnukant Singh, Amandeep, Rajinder Singh, Poovanna CB, and Aditya Singh will marshal the midfield for India.

Sudeep Chirmako and Boby Dhami Singh will lead the forward line along with skipper Uttam Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal. Additionally, defender Sukhvinder and midfielder Sunit Lakra have been named as replacement players for this prestigious event.

India finds itself in an exciting Pool C alongside Canada, Korea, and Spain. Their journey commences on 5th December with a clash against Korea, followed by battles against Spain and Canada on 7th and 9th December respectively.

In the tournament's other pools, Pool A boasts defending Champions Argentina, along with Australia, Chile, and host nation Malaysia. Pool B includes Egypt, France, Germany, and South Africa. Pool D sets the stage for fierce competition with Belgium, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Pakistan vying for a quarter-final berth.

The Quarter-Finals are slated for 12th December, followed by the Semi-Finals on 14th December, with the grand Final taking place on 16th December.

Speaking about the team selection, Indian Men's Junior Team Coach CR Kumar, said, “As reigning Asian champions, the prospect of showcasing our skills on the global stage fills us with immense excitement. Our track record in previous Junior Men's tournaments, yielding positive results, has instilled confidence in our abilities to compete at a higher level.”



“This time, we present a well-rounded, formidable squad, marking a significant shift in our approach towards the Junior World Cup. Moreover, we draw inspiration from the legacy created by the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team and aspire to meet the expectations it has set. To aid us in this endeavor, we are fortunate to have a bunch of seasoned players, who were part of the last Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar. They will shoulder leadership roles and mentor their teammates. Our ultimate priority is to clinch victory in the Junior World Cup, and we are committed to taking measured steps toward achieving this goal,” he added.



Indian Squad for the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Mohith H S, Ranvijay Singh Yadav

Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh

Forwards: Uttam Singh (C), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal (VC), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami