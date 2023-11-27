Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 27: Updates, Commentary, Scores and Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on November 27.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 27 Nov 2023 7:29 AM GMT
Craig Fulton set sight on gold for India at Paris 2024
With less than a year left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Indian men's hockey team head coach Craig Fulton has shifted the focus on preparation for the Paris Olympics as his team eyes the number one rank to strengthen its chance of winning the gold medal in the French capital.
- 27 Nov 2023 6:41 AM GMT
Sunelita Toppo looks forward to represent India at FIH Women's Junior World Cup
Sunelita Toppo, the 16-year-old sensation who has been turning heads for a while, is set to play as a forward for India in the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023, which will take place in Santiago, Chile.
- 27 Nov 2023 4:32 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In the AFC Cup group stage game, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
In ISL, FC Goa faces Jamshedpur FC. The Gaurs have an opportunity to grab the pole position today. The match starts at 8 PM IST.
- 27 Nov 2023 4:29 AM GMT
What happened on November 26?
Here are the top developments that happened on November 26. Find the full details here
