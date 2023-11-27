Aditi Ashok wins season-ending Spanish Women's Open to claim 2nd LET title

Star Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a bogey-free six-under 66 to clinch the Spanish Women's Open (Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España) in Marbella, Spain, on Sunday, to register an exciting two-shot victory.



This was Aditi's second victory on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. The Spanish Women's Open was the year-ending tournament.

𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗧𝗜 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 𝗜𝗡 𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗟𝗨𝗖Í𝗔 🌟@aditigolf wins the season ending Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España 🏆#RaiseOurGame | #OpenDeEspaña pic.twitter.com/xQdWAMeZqy — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) November 26, 2023

Aditi, who made a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, had a four-day aggregate of 17-under-par 271 and defeated Anne van Dam of the Netherlands.



“It started out slow, I was missing a lot of birdies for the first six to eight holes,” said Aditi after winning the title. “I hit it close on seven, after that I felt like I still had a chance. Initially, it felt like I was two shots away the whole time. I’m glad it picked up on the back nine," she said.

From Mombasa to Malaga it’s been an exciting season. Glad to finally win @openfemenino having come close at this event couple times. First win in Europe too in 8 years on @LETgolf Congrats to @Annevandam for some great golf this week, it was a fun battle. pic.twitter.com/dkzddvlitB — Aditi Ashok (@aditigolf) November 26, 2023

“It was a great battle. Anne (Van Dam), when she’s playing well, she can blow the field away and win by five to 10 shots. I knew I had to not stop making birdies and to keep trying," she added.



Diksha Dagar, another Indian golfer in action, was tied seventh at 10-under. She finished third in the Race to Costa Del Sol (LET Order of Merit) rankings with Aditi, who played only eight events, placed in the fourth position.

The Bengaluru girl, Aditi, has now won both the opening and season-ending tournaments. In February, she won the Magical Kenya Ladies Open by nine shots.

Apart from the two wins on the LET in 2023, she finished second in the Saudi Ladies International, third in the Lalla Meryem Cup, all in February, and clinched a silver medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.