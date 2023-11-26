Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 26: Satwik-Chirag to play China Masters final - Scores, Updates, Commentary, and Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances in events taking place across the world on November 26.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Live Updates
- 26 Nov 2023 6:15 AM GMT
Hockey India's Secretary General Bhola Nath accused of extorting money
Hockey India got embroiled in a controversy as Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh was accused of trying to extort money from Telangana Hockey Unit President Saral Talwar on Saturday.
- 26 Nov 2023 5:56 AM GMT
What else to follow?
The Indian Super League season 2023-2024 has resumed. NorthEast United will play Bengaluru FC at home at 8 PM IST.
We are likely to get updates from National Boxing Championships and golf tournaments.
- 26 Nov 2023 5:54 AM GMT
China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag faces Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in final
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached yet another final in China. After winning the Asian Games gold medal, they looked out of sorts. But as they arrived in China, they are now again in contention for a title. Satwik-Chirag last won a World Tour title at the Korea Open in July.
The Indian duo won their semifinal clash against He Je Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in straight games. And now they have world no. 1 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in front of them.
At the Asian Games, in the men's team final, Satwik-Chirag defeated Wei Keng and Chang in straight games.
The Indians are in fiery form. They are fast and have solid game awareness. Satwik-Chirag will look to continue their blazing form in the final too today. The match will start at 1:50 PM IST.
- 26 Nov 2023 5:47 AM GMT
What happened on November 25?
Here are the top developments happened on November 25. Find the full details here
Highlights
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men's doubles final of the China Masters Super 750 after handing a straight-game (21-15 22-20) defeat to He Je Ting and Ren Xiang Yu of China in the semifinal. REPORT
Swimmer Sajan Prakash to prepare for Paris Olympics in Australia. REPORT
In ISL, Kerala Blasters defeated Hyderabad FC 1-0 and grabbed the pole position. It was their third consecutive win in the league.