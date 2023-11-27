Haryana, Punjab win in semis to set up summit clash at National Championship 2023

Haryana and Punjab emerged triumphant in their respective semifinal matches to set up an exciting final in the 13th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship 2023 on Monday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.



Haryana managed to beat Tamil Nadu 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Indian men's team forward, Abhishek, scored in the 41st minute to give Hockey Haryana the lead, but BP Somanna (60+) of Tamil Nadu scored the equaliser for his side in the dying minutes from a penalty corner, taking the game to a penalty shootout.

Indian men's team defender Sanjay, Rajant, Abhishek and Joginder Singh scored in the shootout, while goalkeeper Pawan made some crucial saves to secure Haryana's win.

Meanwhile, Punjab defeated Karnataka 5-1 in the second semifinal. Midfielder Shamsher Singh (4’) opened the account for Punjab, followed by goals from forward Sukhjeet Singh (13’), captain Harmanpreet Singh (39’, 44’) and forward Akashdeep Singh (45’). The only goal for Karnataka was scored by Abharan Sudev B (18’).