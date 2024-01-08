Indian Sports LIVE, January 8: Clifford Miranda to coach Mohun Bagan at Super Cup - Updates, Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 8 Jan 2024 11:23 AM GMT
Clifford Miranda to assume charge of Mohun Bagan SG at Super Cup
Clifford Miranda will be in charge of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the start of the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar. Miranda joined MBSG as an assistant coach in August 2023.
Mohun Bagan will play its opening Super Cup match on Tuesday against Sreenidi Deccan.
- 8 Jan 2024 11:01 AM GMT
Blue Tigers hungrier than ever before, says Gurpreet!
“It’s an honour and a privilege to look back at those times and think that I’m now a part of three AFC Asian Cups. It is a special tournament, probably the closest we can get to a World Cup atmosphere,” said Gurpreet.
- 8 Jan 2024 10:59 AM GMT
India's head-to-head records vs Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria
Indian national football team is gearing up for their second consecutive AFC Asian Cup appearance, starting on January 12 in Qatar. India are placed in Group B alongside Uzbekistan, Australia, and Syria.
The Bridge looks at India's head-to-head record against their opponents.
Read: AFC Asian Cup: India's head-to-head records vs Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria
- 8 Jan 2024 10:50 AM GMT
Meet child prodigy Ridhima Kapoor, yearning to become an Indian golfing sensation
Ridhima Kapoor, now aged nine, affirmed her penchant for golf, an off-beat sport for a child in the pretext of the Indian sports ecosystem, with a sign of making it big. Starting golf at seven in 2021, she emerged as the overall champion of the Indian Golf Union in the Under-9 category in 2023.
Showing remarkable tenacity to pick up the skills, Ridhima, a resident of Bengaluru, claimed several domestic titles and made many runner-up finishes last year. It was a year when Ridhima displayed incredible consistency and game awareness.
After she made a runner-up finish at Coorg, she pledged to assert her domination over the tour, claiming four events in a row.
'Comeback is always stronger than the setback'. With this motto, Ridhima swept four IGU Sub Junior tour events, three in April and one in May, in Coimbatore, Kodaikanal, Ooty and Bengaluru, respectively.
Now she is vying for more titles, as her ultimate aim is to become an Indian golfing sensation, following her superstar idols.
"My favourite golfers are Seve and Nelly Koda, and in India Subhankar Sharma and Aditi Ashok," Ridhima told The Bridge.
- 8 Jan 2024 10:45 AM GMT
BAI selects 28 players for international exposure benefits
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) released a list of 28 players eligible to avail of its latest facility, providing much-needed international exposure to emerging Indian shuttlers.
On January 4, BAI issued a notification, asking players ranked between 26 and 75 to send an email to the Indian federation by January 6, requesting participation in three international tournaments in 2024.
The 28 players across five categories have been chosen based on their performances across multiple tournaments. These players will be fully funded for three tournaments.
- 8 Jan 2024 9:05 AM GMT
Esha Singh bags Olympic quota, India levels Tokyo Games record
Esha Singh stormed past her Pakistani opponent to bag gold at the Asian Olympics Qualifier alongside Rhythm Sangwan, who won bronze.
With this gold, Esha secured a quota spot for India in the Paris Olympics in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. India has so far won 15 quota places in shooting, equalling its Tokyo Olympics figure.
- 8 Jan 2024 7:11 AM GMT
Varun Tomar secures Paris Olympic quota place
Shooter Varun Tomar won gold and secured India's 14th Paris Olympic quota place in shooting, winning the 10m Air Pistol Men at the Asian Olympic Qualification event in Jakarta. The 20-year-old shot 239.6 in the final, leading an Indian 1-2 as Arjun Cheema came second.
- 8 Jan 2024 7:10 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In the Kalinga Super Cup play-off, Inter Kashi and Rajasthan United will fight for the one remaining berth for the final. The match starts at 2 PM IST.
In PKL, Bengaluru Bulls face Patna Pirates at 8 PM. U Mumba faces Dabang Delhi in the other match.
Indian rifle and pistol shooters renew their quest for Paris Olympic quota places as the Asian Olympic Qualification begins.
At the WTT Star Contender in Doha, Indian paddlers will be in action. The qualification rounds will start on Monday.
More updates are expected in Indian wrestling.
- 8 Jan 2024 7:07 AM GMT
What happened on January 7?
PV Sindhu ropes in Agus Dwi Santoso as coach - REPORT
Aryaveer Dewan wins bronze in Boys U15 category at the British Junior Open 2023