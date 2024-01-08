Aditi Swami searches for formal dress in Delhi to attend Arjuna Award ceremony

Archer Aditi Swami, who made history in August last year when she became the youngest world champion in Berlin, is facing an interesting struggle.



Aditi, who hails from Maharashtra's Satara district, is searching for a suit at Delhi's Palika Bazar to attend the Arjuna Award ceremony on Tuesday after arriving in the national capital amid bitter cold.

17-year-old Aditi became a national archery sensation after she won World Archery Championships gold in the women's compound category. She also became India's first-ever individual gold medallist by attaining the feat.

She would then add Asian Games individual bronze and women's team gold to her impressive tally later in September-October in Hangzhou. In November last year, she clinched three gold medals at the Senior National Championship here in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

But as the teenager landed in Delhi along with her parents Gopichand and Shaila Swami to attend the Arjuna Award ceremony, they discovered that their daughter did not have a formal dress to wear at the National Sports Awards function.



So, they went to Palika Bazar in Connaught Place to buy a formal dress for the occasion.

Aditi is set to become the youngest able-bodied archer to receive the Arjuna Award. Sheetal Devi, the 16-year-old armless para-archer, and Aditi's practice partner Ojas Deotale will also be honoured with the Arjuna Award on Tuesday.

Aditi has also been shortlisted for the World Games' Athlete of the Year award for 2023. She was nominated for the award by World Archery. The winner of the award will be decided by public vote starting Wednesday.