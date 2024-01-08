Transitioning from F2 Success to F1 Testing, Kush Maini all-set to create history in 2024

Kush Maini, the 23-year-old racer from Bengaluru, is poised to assume the role of testing the BWT Alpine F1 car in the forthcoming 2024 season. In the recent F2 season with Campos's, he has demonstrated his prowess with multiple top 5 qualifying positions and a podium finish in Melbourne, signaling his potential for the world of Formula1.

As a newly recruited development driver for the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Kush has an opportunity to showcase his abilities as a driver while working towards F1. He will work on the simulator, compare data with drivers like Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, and also test the actual car.

Speaking on the development, Kush Maini said, “It’s been a dream for me since my childhood, every day of my life has been towards testing a Formula 1 car and ultimately Racing in one.”

“When I signed the contract, I could not believe it, and it’s truly amazing,” expressed Kush at the Inside Line Club fan meet and greet event in Bengaluru. There were over 130 fans in attendance.

While Kush will still be competing in F2 with Invicta Racing, he added that he was looking forward to development as an F1 driver. “When you move into F1 you need to be ready to make that transition. With Alpine, all my training modules and schedule will be similar to that of Gasly and Ocon. This means that I will be assessed at the highest level, and it is a chance for me to prove myself in an F1 car.”

Further elaborating on what F1 testing preparation entails, Kush opined, “Obviously a team like Alpine will have data on different circuits and conventional metrics like Lap time. But I also think things like a driver’s consistency and how well you work with a team are equally important.”



The year 2023 was memorable for Kush as it also paved way for him to closely work with two-time World Champion Mika Hakkinen. Kush remarked that the relationship has helped him evolve as a driver. “Mika is a great mentor. He’s helped bring a lot of structure to my approach, so essentially, I can focus on my driving and not get caught up in the other variables. He believes that I belong in F1 and having someone like Mika in your corner, gives immense confidence,” he said.