Meb Keflezighi named brand ambassador of Tata Mumbai Marathon

Meb Keflezighi has been named as brand ambassador of Tata Mumbai Marathon, World Athletics Gold Label Race, on Sunday. The Tata Mumbai Marathon is starting on January 21.



Mebrahtom "Meb" Keflezighi, as he is fondly called in the sporting world, has several record-breaking accolades in his career. A name synonymous with endurance and achievement in the running community, he has inspired countless individuals worldwide.

Meb made history as the only runner to win an Olympic medal (2004), the New York City Marathon (2009) and the Boston Marathon (2014).

In 2009, Keflezighi became the first American since 1982 to win the New York City Marathon. Eight times, he has achieved the feat of being in the top 10 in the New York Marathon. In 2015, he set a TCS New York City Marathon masters event record of 2:13:32.

In 2014, he won the Boston Marathon (2:08:37s), the first American male to do so since 1983, and the first American since 1985.

Since 1930, Meb has held the record for being the oldest winner of the Boston Marathon as he triumphed it when he was 39 years old. Moreover, Meb is the master of all surfaces -Road, Track, and Cross Country and a former USA National 10,000m track record holder.

Keflezighi also runs a non-profit organization based in Ghana called ‘The MEB Foundation,’ which focuses on improving youth health, education, and fitness in communities across the globe.

The Foundation supports programmes that empower youth and their families to “Maintain Excellent Balance”, provide the tools and resources to lead healthy lifestyles, engage youth in academics and provide opportunities for youth to play and learn positive life skills through involvement in sports.

He is also the author of multiple books including his autobiography, titled, ‘Run to Overcome’ which narrates memories of his early years leading up to the current day, as well as significant life events like his Olympic races and other running highlights.

On the note of attending Asia’s Premier marathon, Keflezighi said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon has been on my bucket list for the longest time, and finally being able to witness Mumbai's indomitable spirit, is indeed exciting! This event inspired a country to run and changed mindsets, that is the true legacy of a sporting event. Mumbai’s incredible energy and enthusiasm, combined with the dedication of its runners, embodies the universal language of endurance!

“I will only say this… remember to run with purpose, embrace the journey, and move ahead together. In every stride, find the strength to go the distance and make a difference to what you believe in” he added further.

The much-anticipated TMM 2024 will flag off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.