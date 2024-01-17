Indian Sports LIVE, January 17: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 17 Jan 2024 6:45 AM GMT
Praggnanandhaa becomes India's no. 1 after beating world cham Ding Liren
Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa overtook legendary Vishwanathan Anand to become India's no. 1 chess player after the Chennai boy beat reigning world champion Ding Liren of China at the Tata Steel Chess Masters in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, on Tuesday.
- 17 Jan 2024 5:51 AM GMT
'Focus on process, don't obsess over Olympic qualification': Pullela Gopichand
With the 2024 Paris Olympics in sight, legendary player turned coach Pullela Gopichand has asked the Indian shuttlers to focus on the process rather than obsessing over the Olympics qualification.
Paris berths will be sealed on April 28 when the Olympic qualification rankings are out with singles players inside the top 16 securing the berth.
"I think the Olympics is still a long way. There are still about eight tournaments to play. I don't think it's right to go after that as a player. I think it's too much pressure unnecessarily to start thinking about the race to Paris as a primary role.," Gopichand told reporters at the India Open Super 750.
- 17 Jan 2024 5:49 AM GMT
WFI keen to have dialogue with sports ministry regarding suspension
The suspended officials of the Wrestling Federation of India on Tuesday are keen to have a dialogue with the sports ministry instead of exercising any legal action for the suspension imposed on them following the December 21 elections last year.
The Sanjay Singh-led body wants to avoid any clash with the government and will seek legal help only if the talks fail. The recently elected body had earlier said that it would drag the sports ministry to the court but it decided to change its mind.
- 17 Jan 2024 5:44 AM GMT
IOA CEO Appointment: EC members accuse PT Usha of exerting pressure
Indian Olympic Association Executive Council (EC) members have accused President P.T. Usha of exerting pressure on them to clear the appointment of Raghu Iyer as the CEO of the body.
However, the legendary athlete denied the accusations and termed it 'shameful'. On 6th January, an official statement by IOA mentioned the appointment of Iyer as CEO but 12 out of 15 EC members said that former Rajasthan Royals' chief executive's recruitment "hasn't been ratified" by the apex body.
- 17 Jan 2024 5:43 AM GMT
National Games Doping Row: Three athletes receive reduced ban
Three athletes who took part in the 37th National Games were among the 11 sportspersons who got reduced ban for failed dope tests after admitting their offence within 20 days, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has revealed.
The athletes avoided the mandated four-year ban due to early acceptance of the guilt earlier this month. Their names appeared in the latest NADA list of those who were handed reduced sanctions of three years under Article 10.8 of the NADA Rules.
Kamaljeet Kaur (100m and 200m), Ajay Kumar (5000m and 10000m), and Harjodhvir Singh (5000m and 10000m) are the three track-and-field athletes, who failed dope tests in the 37th National Games in Goa.
- 17 Jan 2024 5:40 AM GMT
What to follow today?
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles and Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in women's doubles will be in action in their respective doubles matches at the India Open Super 750 on Wednesday. In singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Aakarshi Kashyap will also be playing today.
In Kalinga Super Cup, FC Goa will take on Bengaluru FC at 2 PM IST, while Odisha FC will play Inter Kashi at 7:30 PM.
In IWL, Sethu FC plays home game against Kickstart FC at Tilak Maidan, Goa. The match starts at 3:00 PM.
PKL matches continue, as is the Olympic qualifiers in shooting.
More updates are awaited from WTT Contender in Doha, Qatar.
- 17 Jan 2024 5:36 AM GMT
What happened on January 16?
