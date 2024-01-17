WFI set to have dialogue with Sports Ministry regarding suspension

The suspended Wrestling Federation of India on Tuesday decided to have a dialogue with the Sports Ministry regarding the suspension instead of exercising any legal action.

The body wants to avoid any clash with the government and will seek legal help only if the talks fail.

The WFI had earlier said that it would drag the illegal suspension by the Sports Ministry to the court but the Executive Council decided to change its mind.

"We do not want a clash with the government. We are not moving court as of today. We will seek time from the ministry and a delegation will try and speak with the government," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"First we have to try. We want to know what we need to do to get the suspension lifted. Like UWW had set certain conditions when it had suspended. The ground was not holding elections. The government has suspended us but there is no clarity on how it will be lifted," he added further.

The ad-hoc panel has announced that it will conduct senior Nationals from February 3 in Jaipur and the age group championships in Gwalior.



Citing violation of the National Sports Code and the WFI constitution, the government suspended the newly-elected body on December 24, three days after the federation conducted its election.

The WFI has maintained that it neither accepts the suspension nor recognizes the ad-hoc panel that has been constituted by the IOA to manage the day-to-day affairs of the sport.

While the ad-hoc panel has announced Nationals in Jaipur in February, the WFI body has decided to go ahead with their nationals from 29th January in Maharashtra.