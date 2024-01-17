Praggnanandhaa becomes India's no. 1 after beating world champ Ding Liren

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa overtook legendary Vishwanathan Anand to become India's no. 1 chess player after the Chennai boy beat reigning world champion Ding Liren of China at the Tata Steel Chess Masters in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, on Tuesday.

Praggnanandhaa went past five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand with a FIDE rating of 2748.3, while Anand is in the second spot with 2748.

Praggnanandhaa also became the second Indian after Anand to beat the defending world champion in classical chess.

Playing with black pieces, the 18-year-old was in a commanding position throughout the game. This was also his first win in four rounds at the Tata Steel chess event in this year after three draws.

Praggnanandhaa overtakes Vishy! 📈💥



The Indian prodigy has now overtaken the legendary Vishwanathan Anand to become India No.1⃣ after beating reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China at the Tata steel 4th round.



(📸: Lennart Ootes/Tata Steel Chess Tournament) pic.twitter.com/5o0uu69fa8 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 17, 2024

Incidentally, Praggnanandhaa defeated Ding with black pieces in 2023 as well at the same event. At that time, Ding was world no. 2.

Ding has made a rare appearance at Tata Steel chess since winning the world championship by beating Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi.



Last year, Gukesh surpassed Anand to become India's no. 1 in 36 years. However, he lost his contest with Anish Giri at the Tata Steel Masters.

Vidit Gujrathi, the third Indian player in the fray, was held to a draw by Jorden Van Foreest.

Pragganandhaa is currently third on the leaderboard as Giri topped the chart at the end of the first day of the event.