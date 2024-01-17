Wrestling ad hoc panel claims their National Championships to be genuine

The ad hoc panel appointed by IOA to run the suspended Wrestling Federation of India asserted that the national championships conducted by them would be considered genuine.

This announcement came in response to Sanjay Singh and the WFI body who asserted that the national federation has the mandate to organise the National Championships

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had on Tuesday announced that it will go ahead with the Nationals in Pune from January 29 after its first Executive Committee meeting post the elections.

"It is clarified that only Senior National Free Style, Greco Roman Style & Women National Wrestling Championships 2023, organised by RSPB is a genuine, sanctioned, and recognised championship by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and all government benefits will only accrue to the sportspersons participating in such National Championships," Panel head Bhupendra Singh Bajwa said in a press release

The Sports Ministry, which had suspended WFI citing rules violation, had also said that WFI-organised events will not be recognised.

WFI President Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday that they will seek a dialogue with the ministry to get the suspension revoked. The fight for authority between the ad-hoc panel and the WFI has only created confusion among the wrestlers.

The ad-hoc panel will conduct Nationals in Jaipur from February 2-5 with the help of the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

Interestingly former RSPB Secretary Prem Chand Lochab, who had the backing of protesting wrestlers, had grabbed the post of WFI Secretary General in the recently conducted WFI elections.