Suspended WFI prez Sanjay Singh claims he, Brij Bhushan receive death threats

Suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh alleged that he and his predecessor Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP from Kaisarganj, received a death threat over the phone.

Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against an unidentified person based on the complaint filed on January 13, when a person had called Sanjay Singh from a number and threatened to kill them, SHO of Bhelupur police station Vijay Kumar Shukla told news agency PTI.

The police have registered a case under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the IPC, he said.

In the complaint, Sanjay Singh, who won the WFI elections on December 21 last year, alleged that on the night of January 12, a person called him twice from an unfamiliar number, but he did not pick up.

Calls started coming again from the same number on January 13. When he received the call, the caller allegedly abused Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, and threatened to kill them.

Sanjay Singh said his family are afraid for his safety following the threat call.

Brij Bhushan, who held the office of WFI as a president for more than a decade, is accused of sexual harassment. He is currently under trial since Delhi Police filed FIRs based on complaints by women wrestlers on June 15, 2023.