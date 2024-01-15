Beauty Dungdung happy to return to Indian women's team after injury

Indian women's hockey team midfielder Beauty Dungdung has returned to the national side in the ongoing FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi after recovering from an injury which required surgery in March last year.



The hosts India, placed in Pool B, earned an emphatic 3-1 win over New Zealand in their second game of the competition on Sunday, with Beauty finding herself on the goalsheet along with Udita and Sangita Kumari.

After a shocking 0-1 loss to the United States in their first game on Saturday, the crucial win over the Black Sticks has given India a boost of confidence ahead of their final Pool game against Italy set to take place on 16th January.

Beauty, who last featured for India in the Test matches against South Africa in Cape Town in January last year, said that she is enjoying her return to the team and is glad she was able to contribute to India's win on Sunday.

"I am enjoying my return to the team. It had been a long time since I have been a part of the squad. So, it feels good that I was able to make my way back into the team after an injury and was able to contribute in the win over New Zealand," she said.

Beauty opened up on her tough rehabilitation period and explained how support from teammates and coaching staff kept her motivated.

"A week after the operation, I started the rehabilitation process. I was experiencing pain but I kept motivating myself. I was regularly doing the physiotherapy exercises that I was recommended by the medical staff. I realised it required a lot of focus. Until you have the correct mindset to return, it becomes even more difficult," Beauty recalled.

"Everyone gave me a lot of support during this time. It was the first time I was injured, so I was quite upset. Our Chief Coach Janneke Schopman motivated me and told me that each player learns from the injury period about what more they can improve in their game and how they can become mentally strong. I realised that if you have a strong mind, it helps in increasing your focus on your game," she further added.

Beauty, who hails from Simdega district, also expressed elation over having a chance to compete in the Olympic Qualifiers in front of the home crowd.

The top three teams from the tournament will book a berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Beauty said that she hopes India would earn a spot for the prestigious event.

"I am elated that this is the Olympic Qualifiers and I am getting a chance to play in front of my home crowd and my state. I am used to playing here, so it has been comparatively easier for me to get used to the conditions here. I am excited because my friends and family members are also getting to watch my matches," she said.