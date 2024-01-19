Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Sports LIVE, January 19: Indian women's hockey team eye Paris quota

Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances across events happening across the world on January 19.

Indian women’s hockey team after win
Indian women’s hockey team after win against Italy

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 Jan 2024 7:30 AM GMT

Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.

Catch the live updates:

Live Updates

2024-01-19 07:15:57
  • 19 Jan 2024 7:30 AM GMT

    What happened on January 19?

    Chinese Prodigy Shang Halts Nagal's Run at Australian Open- REPORT

    Indian Olympic Association prioritizes athlete comfort for Paris Olympics- REPORT

    Hockey Olympics Qualifiers Semi-final: Germany beat India 4-3 in Penalty Shootout- REPORT

    India Open: Prannoy Advances, Satwik-Chirag Dominates- REPORT

    IWL: Odisha FC outclass East Bengal to maintain winning run- REPORT

    Blue Tigers go down to Uzbekistan in Asian Cup battle- REPORT

