Indian Olympic Association prioritizes athlete comfort for Paris Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced a series of measures aimed at ensuring the well-being and comfort of its athletes during the upcoming Paris Games. Focused on learning from past experiences, the IOA emphasized strategic initiatives, including accommodating golfers near their competition venue to avoid the logistical challenges faced in Tokyo.

The IOA's measures involve placing golfers, like Aditi Ashok, in close proximity to the golf venue to eliminate the stress of daily travel, a significant concern raised during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The association is also installing rehabilitation equipment tailored to Indian athletes' needs in the Games village and engaging experts to prioritize mental well-being.

With 49 Indian athletes already qualified for the Paris Games, the IOA anticipates a higher number in the coming months, fueled by India's remarkable seven-medal performance in Tokyo, including a historic gold by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

"Our commitment is not just to participate, but to excel. We have learned from past experiences, and this time, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure our athletes are comfortable, supported, and ready to make the nation proud", IOA President P T Usha reiterated the commitment to athlete excellence, emphasizing that lessons from past experiences have led to a comprehensive approach.

This includes dialogue with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for high-performance interventions at the Olympic Village, including additional rehabilitation equipment and the inclusion of traditional Indian meals in the menu. Usha affirmed that athlete comfort is paramount in the IOA's agenda, aiming not just to participate but to excel and make the nation proud at the prestigious event.