Chinese Prodigy Shang Halts Nagal's Run at Australian Open

Chinese tennis sensation Juncheng Shang thwarted India's Sumit Nagal, ending Nagal's impressive run, at the Australian Open on Thursday. The 18-year-old Shang, a wild card entrant, showcased resilience and skill, clinching victory with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 scoreline after a two-hour and 50-minute battle.

Nagal, entering the match with momentum from a win over a top-30 player, started dominantly but couldn't sustain against Shang's improved performance. The Chinese prodigy's powerful serving and strategic adjustments turned the tide in his favor.

Sumit Nagal's unbelievable run comes to an end! 💔



The Indian no. 1 bows out in the second round of #AustralianOpen2024 after falling to defeat against 🇨🇳's J.C. Shang.



Score: 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6#AusOpen | #Tennis 🎾 pic.twitter.com/Wi3oJTl47E — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 18, 2024

Despite the loss, Nagal, leaves Melbourne Park with notable achievements. Making the main draw through qualifiers, he secured a significant win against world number 27 Alexander Bublik, earning AUD 180,000 – a substantial contribution to his 2024 Tour budget.



The match showcased Nagal's early lead, but Shang's resilience became evident as he capitalized on Nagal's fatigue in the latter sets, securing a well-deserved victory.

In doubles action, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden staged an impressive comeback, overcoming a 0-5 deficit to beat the local team of James Duckworth and Marc Polmans. Meanwhile, Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Anirudh Chandrasekar faced defeat against the Hungarian pair of Marton Fucsovics and Fabian Marozsan. N Sriram Balaji's match was rescheduled due to rain, paired with Romania's Victor Vlad Cornea against the Italian duo of Matteo Arnaldi and Andrea Pellegrino.