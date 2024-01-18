IWL: Odisha FC outclass East Bengal to maintain winning run

Odisha FC secured their fifth consecutive win as they defeated East Bengal FC 4-1 at the East Bengal Ground on Thursday, January 18, 2024. This win cements their position at the top of the table with 15 points from five games.

The struggling East Bengal FC side stand in the sixth position with only three points from five matches.

Odisha FC, as usual, started the game with intent and vigour and threatened to score a goal right from the start. The East Bengal defensive line seemed shaky as they could not handle the Odisha FC attacks and conceded the first goal in the 6th minute. Juli Kishan guided the ball in the back of the net from close range after a fine pass from Astam Oroan landed right at her feet.

It was all Odisha in the first half as they played some brilliant football in the final third to muster up the attacks. Pyari Xaxa scored a stunning goal from outside the box to give Odisha a two-goal cushion in the 22nd minute and minutes later Win Theingi Tun extended Odisha’s lead with another brilliant goal from inside.

Despite a disappointing first half, East Bengal opened the second half well as they had the opportunity to pull a goal back through Sulanjana Raul. But her effort went wide of the post to frustrate their fans further.



Odisha FC looked to control the ball possession and see the game out in the second period. East Bengal’s pressure in the second half finally paid off as they scored a goal back as Manisha Panna put the ball in the back of her own net from an attempted clearance in the 63rd minute. This was the first goal Odisha FC conceded in the ongoing IWL 23-34 campaign.

East Bengal pushed hard for their second goal but it was brilliant ball control and game management from Odisha FC that put the hosts at bay. Malati sealed the deal for the visitors when she scored in the 94th minute and helped Odisha FC to a comfortable win.